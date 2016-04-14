* Singapore dlr down 0.9 pct after surprise c.bank easing
* Asia FX fall as U.S. dollar rises
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 14 Singapore's dollar was on
track for its worst day in more than eight months on Thursday,
leading losses among emerging Asian currencies, after the city
state's central bank unexpectedly eased its exchange-rate based
monetary policy.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore said it will set the
rate of appreciation of the Singapore dollar's nominal effective
exchange rate (NEER) policy band at zero percent, starting on
Thursday, shifting from its previous policy stance of a "modest
and gradual" appreciation of the Singapore dollar.
The MAS last shifted from "modest and gradual" appreciation
to a zero percent appreciation stance in October 2008.
The Singapore dollar dropped as much as 0.9 percent
to 1.3636 versus the U.S. dollar, its weakest since March 29. If
maintained, the daily depreciation would mark the biggest slide
since Aug. 11, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"The MAS surprised markets by moving to a zero appreciation
slope," analysts for Nomura said in a research note. "We see
some further risk of depreciation in the near term, not so much
from this mild shift in policy (from +0.5 percent to 0 percent
annualised appreciation), but from the risk that expectations of
further easing this year could increase."
The city-state's currency has been the third-best performing
emerging Asian currency so far this year, partially amid
expectations that the central bank would keep the policy
unchanged this week.
The Singapore dollar's weakness was exacerbated as the U.S.
dollar rose broadly, posting its biggest one-day gain in more
than a month against a basket of six major currencies.
"The impact we think will likely be transient. However,
because of the slightly more supported broad USD in the last 36
hours, the USD/SGD may be incrementally more buoyant in the
short term," said Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist
with OCBC Bank in Singapore.
Other emerging Asian currencies also fell.
The South Korean won earlier lost more than 1
percent. Currency traders largely ignored the ruling South
Korean party's loss in a parliamentary election on Wednesday.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0150 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 109.50 109.35 -0.14
Sing dlr 1.3628 1.3508 -0.88
Taiwan dlr 32.405 32.350 -0.17
Korean won 1156.00 1145.80 -0.88
*Baht 35.02 35.02 +0.00
Peso 46.295 46.085 -0.45
Rupiah 13235 13155 -0.60
Rupee 66.64 66.64 +0.00
Ringgit 3.9100 3.8725 -0.96
Yuan 6.4860 6.4770 -0.14
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 109.50 120.30 +9.86
Sing dlr 1.3628 1.4177 +4.03
Taiwan dlr 32.405 33.066 +2.04
Korean won 1156.00 1172.50 +1.43
Baht 35.02 36.00 +2.80
Peso 46.30 47.06 +1.65
Rupiah 13235 13785 +4.16
Rupee 66.64 66.15 -0.74
Ringgit 3.9100 4.2935 +9.81
Yuan 6.4860 6.4936 +0.12
* Thailand's financial markets are closed for holidays.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)