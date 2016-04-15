April 15 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.62 109.42 -0.19 Sing dlr 1.3628 1.3631 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 32.365 32.436 +0.22 Korean won 1150.00 1156.70 +0.58 *Baht 35.02 35.02 0.00 Peso 46.160 46.230 +0.15 Rupiah 13165 13170 +0.04 *Rupee 66.64 66.64 0.00 Ringgit 3.8935 3.8915 -0.05 Yuan 6.4820 6.4835 +0.02 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.62 120.30 +9.74 Sing dlr 1.3628 1.4177 +4.03 Taiwan dlr 32.365 33.066 +2.17 Korean won 1150.00 1172.50 +1.96 Baht 35.02 36.00 +2.80 Peso 46.16 47.06 +1.95 Rupiah 13165 13785 +4.71 Rupee 66.64 66.15 -0.74 Ringgit 3.8935 4.2935 +10.27 Yuan 6.4820 6.4936 +0.18 * Financial markets in India and Thailand are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)