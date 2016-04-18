April 18 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.12 108.78 +0.61 Sing dlr 1.3600 1.3575 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 32.386 32.348 -0.12 Korean won 1151.40 1146.20 -0.45 Baht 35.05 35.02 -0.10 Peso 46.180 46.060 -0.26 Rupiah 13203 13170 -0.25 Rupee 66.64 66.64 +0.00 Ringgit 3.9420 3.9050 -0.94 Yuan 6.4784 6.4775 -0.01 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.12 120.30 +11.27 Sing dlr 1.3600 1.4177 +4.24 Taiwan dlr 32.386 33.066 +2.10 Korean won 1151.40 1172.50 +1.83 Baht 35.05 36.00 +2.71 Peso 46.18 47.06 +1.91 Rupiah 13203 13785 +4.41 Rupee 66.64 66.15 -0.74 Ringgit 3.9420 4.2935 +8.92 Yuan 6.4784 6.4936 +0.23 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)