* Ringgit near 3-week low as oil prices tumble * Singapore dlr turns up on Alibaba-linked inflows-traders * Won eases on dividend outflows; exporters cut losses (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 18 Malaysia's ringgit led losses in emerging Asian currencies on Monday as oil producers failed to agree a plan to curb global crude oversupply, hitting commodity currencies and global risk sentiment. The Singapore dollar bucked the regional depreciation trend despite disappointing March exports. Traders cited inflows linked to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's acquisition of an online retailer based in the city-state for about $1 billion. Some 18 oil exporting countries had gathered in Doha, Qatar's capital, in an attempt to agree stabilising output at January levels until October 2016. The pact fell apart after Saudi Arabia demanded that Iran join in. Crude prices tumbled 5 percent after the failure, knocking down risky assets, including Asian equities. The ringgit touched a near three-week low as sliding oil prices led traders to take their profits from the best-performing emerging Asian currency so far this year. South Korea's won slid on dollar demand related to dividend payments. The Chinese yuan eased as corporate dollar demand offset the central bank's firmer official guidance rate. "Falling oil prices are definitely negative factors for risky assets including Asian currencies," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "Still, the impact could be limited on Asian FX as that may slow down the speed of U.S. interest rate hikes. Signs of China's economic stabilisation could also provide some buffers." China reported its slowest economic growth in the first quarter since 2009 but a surge of new debt appears to be fuelling a recovery in factory activity, investment and household spending. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar earlier fell as the city-state's exports slumped 15.6 percent from a year earlier with sluggish demand from key overseas markets, missing expectations of a 13.2 percent contraction. The currency reversed direction on inflows linked to the Alibaba and Lazada Group, traders said. Alibaba said earlier this month that it has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Lazada, which is headquartered in Singapore. RINGGIT The ringgit lost 1.1 percent to 3.9500 per dollar, its weakest since March 30. The five- and three-year Malaysian government bond prices eased. WON The won slid as some foreign banks bought dollars, which traders said appeared to related to local companies' dividend payments to foreign shareholders. The South Korean currency pared some earlier losses as exporters bought for settlements. Foreign investors also continued to buy Seoul shares. This demand saw traders hesitate before aggressively building up bearish bets on the won. "The won was unlikely to move in one way, given market forces," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. "Nobody can ignore the recent stop-loss dollar selling." Such position adjustments helped the won jump 8.2 percent in March, the largest monthly gain in seven years. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0505 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.98 108.78 +0.74 Sing dlr 1.3574 1.3575 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 32.391 32.348 -0.13 Korean won 1150.90 1146.20 -0.41 Baht 35.07 35.02 -0.16 Peso 46.170 46.060 -0.24 Rupiah 13190 13170 -0.15 Rupee 66.68 66.64 -0.06 Ringgit 3.9345 3.9050 -0.75 Yuan 6.4805 6.4775 -0.05 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.98 120.30 +11.41 Sing dlr 1.3574 1.4177 +4.44 Taiwan dlr 32.391 33.066 +2.08 Korean won 1150.90 1172.50 +1.88 Baht 35.07 36.00 +2.65 Peso 46.17 47.06 +1.93 Rupiah 13190 13785 +4.51 Rupee 66.68 66.15 -0.79 Ringgit 3.9345 4.2935 +9.12 Yuan 6.4805 6.4936 +0.20 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)