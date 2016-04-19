April 19 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.08 108.83 -0.23 Sing dlr 1.3490 1.3515 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 32.285 32.402 +0.36 Korean won 1140.20 1150.20 +0.88 Baht 34.96 35.02 +0.17 Peso 46.120 46.150 +0.07 Rupiah 13145 13170 +0.19 Rupee 66.55 66.55 +0.00 Ringgit 3.8955 3.9260 +0.78 Yuan 6.4770 6.4763 -0.01 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.08 120.30 +10.29 Sing dlr 1.3490 1.4177 +5.09 Taiwan dlr 32.285 33.066 +2.42 Korean won 1140.20 1172.50 +2.83 Baht 34.96 36.00 +2.97 Peso 46.12 47.06 +2.04 Rupiah 13145 13785 +4.87 Rupee 66.55 66.15 -0.60 Ringgit 3.8955 4.2935 +10.22 Yuan 6.4770 6.4936 +0.26 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)