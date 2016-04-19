* S.Korea c.bank chief says current rate level supports
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 19 South Korea's won hit a more
than five-month high as some analysts said the central bank
chief eased views of a rate cut on Thursday, while emerging
Asian currencies advanced with a tentative stabilisation in oil
prices improving risk sentiment.
The won rose as much as 1.3 percent to 1,136.0
per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 5.
Earlier, the Bank of Korea kept interest rates unchanged for
a 10th straight month and its governor stressed that the current
rate level supports the economy, although a lowered growth
forecast kept expectations of a slash alive.
Governor Lee Ju-yeol said there was a limit to the degree
which interest rate measures could work and fiscal and monetary
policy should cooperate.
His remarks were seen less dovish than expected, some
analysts and traders said. Foreign investors sold South Korea's
treasury bond futures.
"Given the Governor's comments, it looks difficult to expect
a rate cut unless the economy deteriorates much further," said
Shin Dong-su, a fixed-income analyst at Eugene Investment &
Securities in Seoul.
"We cannot completely rule out possibilities of a cut, but
markets will unwind bets on it from now on as investors had
priced in easing expectations."
The won's appreciation accelerated as a break of a chart
resistance level around 1,140 triggered stop-loss dollar selling
among traders and offshore funds.
As the South Korean currency strengthened past the level, it
has room to advance to 1,126.9, the 50 percent Fibonacci
retracement of its depreciation from 2014 to 2016, analysts
said.
Still, caution grew over possible intervention by the
foreign exchange to stem its strength.
RINGGIT
Malaysia's ringgit advanced more than 1 percent as
a sharp drop in crude output in Kuwait due to a worker strike
underpinned oil prices.
Other commodity currencies gained with the Australian dollar
hitting a 10-month high.
Most of the government bond prices, especially
ones of 20- and 30-year debts , rose.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose on inflows from foreign
financial institutions after offshore investors were net buyers
in the stock market in the previous four consecutive
sessions.
Traders hesitated to add more bullish bets on the island's
currency ahead of March export orders data later in the day.
Orders for exports are forecast to have slumped for the 12th
month in a row last month, reinforcing a gloomy outlook for the
local economy and suggesting few signs of any recovery in
overseas demand, a Reuters poll showed.
Exporters did not buy the Taiwan dollar, seeing the current
prices around 32.300 per U.S. dollar as unattractive.
BAHT
Thailand's baht crawled up 0.3 percent to 34.91 against the
greenback, its strongest since March 22.
Foreign investors turned to net buyers in the Bangkok stock
market on Monday, first time in seven sessions, spurring
hopes for more equity inflows on better risk sentiments. Local
shares rose 0.7 percent.
Still, the baht has a chart resistance at the session high,
the 76.4 percent retracement of its depreciation in March,
analysts said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0540 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 109.03 108.83 -0.18
Sing dlr 1.3462 1.3515 +0.39
Taiwan dlr 32.286 32.402 +0.36
Korean won 1136.61 1150.20 +1.20
Baht 34.91 35.02 +0.32
Peso 46.085 46.150 +0.14
Rupiah 13150 13170 +0.15
Rupee 66.55 66.55 0.00
Ringgit 3.8750 3.9260 +1.32
Yuan 6.4748 6.4763 +0.02
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 109.03 120.30 +10.34
Sing dlr 1.3462 1.4177 +5.31
Taiwan dlr 32.286 33.066 +2.42
Korean won 1136.61 1172.50 +3.16
Baht 34.91 36.00 +3.12
Peso 46.09 47.06 +2.12
Rupiah 13150 13785 +4.83
Rupee 66.55 66.15 -0.60
Ringgit 3.8750 4.2935 +10.80
Yuan 6.4748 6.4936 +0.29
(Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI and Satawasin
Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)