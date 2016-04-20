April 20 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.99 109.21 +0.20 Sing dlr 1.3391 1.3365 -0.19 Taiwan dlr 32.175 32.265 +0.28 Korean won 1130.94 1136.30 +0.47 Baht 34.86 34.90 +0.11 Peso 46.080 46.085 +0.01 Rupiah 13130 13145 +0.11 Rupee 66.55 66.55 +0.00 Ringgit 3.8570 3.8905 +0.87 Yuan 6.4642 6.4581 -0.09 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.99 120.30 +10.38 Sing dlr 1.3391 1.4177 +5.87 Taiwan dlr 32.175 33.066 +2.77 Korean won 1130.94 1172.50 +3.67 Baht 34.86 36.00 +3.27 Peso 46.08 47.06 +2.13 Rupiah 13130 13785 +4.99 Rupee 66.55 66.15 -0.60 Ringgit 3.8570 4.2935 +11.32 Yuan 6.4642 6.4936 +0.45 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)