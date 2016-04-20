* Stock inflows further support won, Taiwan dollar * S.Korea, Taiwan caution on intervention remains * Ringgit tracks overnight rise in oil prices (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 20 South Korea's won hit a 5-1/2-month high and Taiwan's dollar hovered near an 8-month peak on Wednesday as their foreign exchange authorities may allow more appreciation ahead of a U.S. Treasury report on currency practices of major trading partners. Most emerging Asian currencies advanced, led by the Malaysian ringgit, on the overnight weakness in the U.S. dollar. But regional units pared much of their gains with oil prices turning lower and Chinese stocks sliding. The won rose as much as 0.7 percent to 1,128.3 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 4. The Taiwan dollar gained 0.3 percent to 32.155 to the U.S. dollar, compared to a session high of 32.154 on March 31, the strongest level since Aug. 14. "The authorities are worried that the forthcoming U.S. Treasury manipulators report - it usually releases the semi-annual reports in April and October - will designate Korea a manipulator, which based on an amendment to the customs bill could result in tougher measures," said Tim Condon, head of Asia research for ING in a note. "We consider Korea and Taiwan easy targets for politicians that need to show they're 'doing something.' We are reviewing our 1,140 year-end USD/KRW forecast for downward revision," he wrote. In October, the Treasury Department concluded that no major U.S. trading partner has manipulated exchange rates. But the department said signs pointed to an undervalued won and urged South Korea to curb intervention and be more transparent. Regarding Taiwan, the department said its authorities should not intervene to resist more market pressure for appreciation, and should limit foreign exchange interventions to exceptional circumstances of disorderly market conditions. Traders and analysts say foreign exchange authorities of South Korea and Taiwan have been stepping into markets to prevent sharp rises in their currencies from hurting exports, their economies' main growth engine. SUBDUED INTERVENTION With growing caution ahead of the U.S. report, authorities in those economies have not actively slowed appreciation of their currencies this week, according to the traders and analysts. That coincided with a weakening of those two currencies against the yen . Japan is a major competitor to South Korea and Taiwan in overseas markets. However, it does not necessarily mean that those authorities will let their currencies keep rising, traders said. On Wednesday, South Korea's authorities were suspected of stemming the won's strength, some traders in Seoul said. The currency has risen 0.7 percent against the dollar on share inflows this month after surging 8.2 percent in March, the largest monthly gain in seven years. Taiwan's central bank was also suspected of easing appreciation pressure in the domestic currency market on Monday and Tuesday, according to traders in the island. The island's currency rallied 3.7 percent on equity inflows in March, the best performance since February 2008. South Korean government officials said the U.S. Treasury may not designate the country a manipulator, given intervention to curb the won's depreciation in February when the currency hit a 5-1/2-year low on capital outflows. Still, those officials remained wary as the United States may assess historical foreign exchange policy. "We would feel fine if they look at only this year. But if they assess three, five, or 10 years, we may not feel relieved," a senior South Korea's finance ministry official said. RINGGIT The Malaysian ringgit rose, tracking overnight rises in oil prices. The ringgit pared some of earlier gains as crude futures fell after Kuwaiti oil workers ended a three-day strike that had cut production from the Middle Eastern country. Most of Malaysia's government bond prices slid. Traders saw the move as short-term profit taking. "Oil price action is very constructive and given the current positive risk environment, Asian currencies are likely to continue strengthening and the MYR should continue to outperform the region," said Stephen Innes, a senior trader for FX broker OANDA Asia Pacific in Singapore. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 545 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.91 109.21 +0.28 Sing dlr 1.3428 1.3365 -0.47 Taiwan dlr 32.223 32.265 +0.13 Korean won 1135.60 1136.30 +0.06 Baht 34.94 34.90 -0.11 Peso 46.135 46.085 -0.11 Rupiah 13135 13145 +0.08 Rupee 66.33 66.55 +0.34 Ringgit 3.8740 3.8905 +0.43 Yuan 6.4662 6.4581 -0.13 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.91 120.30 +10.46 Sing dlr 1.3428 1.4177 +5.58 Taiwan dlr 32.223 33.066 +2.62 Korean won 1135.60 1172.50 +3.25 Baht 34.94 36.00 +3.03 Peso 46.14 47.06 +2.00 Rupiah 13135 13785 +4.95 Rupee 66.33 66.15 -0.26 Ringgit 3.8740 4.2935 +10.83 Yuan 6.4662 6.4936 +0.42 (Additional reporting by Shinhyung Lee, KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL and Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Richard Borsuk)