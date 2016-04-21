SE Asia Stocks-S'pore hits 21-mnth peak; Philippines slips as traders gear up for IPOs

By Anusha Ravindranath May 15 Singapore shares scaled a 21-month peak on Monday on upbeat corporate earnings, while Philippine shares closed lower as traders booked profits ahead of two major share offerings over the next couple of weeks. Singapore shares hit their highest level since July 2015 and closed 0.27 percent firmer with financials and consumer stocks driving the gains. "Positive corporate earnings and banks drove recent gains," said Liu Jinshu, director of