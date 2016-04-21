* Thai c.bank says ready to act if baht affects economy
* Indonesia rupiah dips; BI seen keeping rate on hold
* Ringgit down; Malaysia's strong sukuk sale cuts losses
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 21 Emerging Asian currencies
slid on Thursday as broad strength in the dollar prompted
traders to book profits from their recent gains ahead of the
European Central Bank's policy meeting.
Thailand's baht led regional losses after the Bank
of Thailand on Wednesday said it is ready to act if the
currency's moves affect the economy.
The Indonesian rupiah eased ahead of Bank
Indonesia's monetary policy decision later in the day. The
central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate
on hold.
Malaysia's ringgit slumped on the dollar's broad
strength. The greenback held firm against a basket of six
major currencies, with the euro particularly weaker ahead of the
ECB's meeting later in the day.
ECB President Mario Draghi is likely to drive home the case
for ultra-loose monetary policy, hitting back after a barrage of
criticism from German officials who dispute the bank's recipe
for tackling the euro zone's economic malaise.
Emerging Asian currencies, however, recouped some of their
earlier losses as regional equities stayed near 5-1/2-month
highs after oil prices rallied over 4 percent overnight.
Easier monetary policies of major central banks including
the ECB and the Bank of Japan may continue to draw investors
towards higher yields and support regional currencies, analysts
said.
"Asia FX will rebound in the coming sessions on capital
inflows backed by easier monetary policies of the ECB and the
BOJ, unless the euro drops sharply (giving a broad lift to the
dollar) after the ECB meeting," said Qi Gao, an emerging Asian
currency strategist for Scotiabank in Hong Kong.
"But from May, emerging Asian currencies are likely to
decline versus the dollar ahead of June FOMC and Brexit
referendum on June 23," he said, referring to the U.S. Federal
Open Market Committee and Britain's possible exit from the
European Union.
BAHT
The baht slumped as caution over possible intervention by
the Bank of Thailand prompted traders to ease off on currency,
which hit a one-month high on Wednesday.
Foreign investors were also net sellers in the Thai bond
market in the previous five sessions.
Thailand's government bond prices slid.
RINGGIT
The ringgit fell as investors booked profits from the
best-performing emerging Asian currency so far this year on the
dollar's strength.
The Malaysian currency pared some of earlier losses as
traders bought it around the session low of 3.8990 per dollar
after the country's strong sale of Islamic bond.
Earlier, the government said it has successfully priced a
$1.5 billion dual-tranche benchmark sukuk, which was
oversubscribed by 4.2 times.
Most of the government bond prices rose.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0330 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 109.70 109.85 +0.14
Sing dlr 1.3440 1.3442 +0.01
Taiwan dlr 32.277 32.248 -0.09
Korean won 1132.89 1135.20 +0.20
Baht 35.03 34.85 -0.52
Peso 46.360 46.225 -0.29
Rupiah 13175 13136 -0.30
Rupee 66.32 66.22 -0.15
Ringgit 3.8760 3.8690 -0.18
Yuan 6.4773 6.4745 -0.04
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 109.70 120.30 +9.66
Sing dlr 1.3440 1.4177 +5.48
Taiwan dlr 32.277 33.066 +2.44
Korean won 1132.89 1172.50 +3.50
Baht 35.03 36.00 +2.76
Peso 46.36 47.06 +1.51
Rupiah 13175 13785 +4.63
Rupee 66.32 66.15 -0.26
Ringgit 3.8760 4.2935 +10.77
Yuan 6.4773 6.4936 +0.25
