April 22 The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 109.31 109.46 +0.13
Sing dlr 1.3480 1.3497 +0.13
Taiwan dlr 32.321 32.296 -0.08
Korean won 1141.30 1132.90 -0.74
Baht 35.05 35.01 -0.12
Peso 46.565 46.440 -0.27
Rupiah 13165 13155 -0.08
Rupee 66.39 66.39 +0.00
Ringgit 3.9000 3.8855 -0.37
Yuan 6.4806 6.4810 +0.01
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 109.31 120.30 +10.05
Sing dlr 1.3480 1.4177 +5.17
Taiwan dlr 32.321 33.066 +2.31
Korean won 1141.30 1172.50 +2.73
Baht 35.05 36.00 +2.70
Peso 46.57 47.06 +1.06
Rupiah 13165 13785 +4.71
Rupee 66.39 66.15 -0.36
Ringgit 3.9000 4.2935 +10.09
Yuan 6.4806 6.4936 +0.20
