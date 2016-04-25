US STOCKS-Wall Street skids amid Trump turmoil
* Indexes down: Dow 0.89 pct, S&P 0.86 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct (Updates to open)
April 25 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.33 111.80 +0.42 Sing dlr 1.3547 1.3540 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 32.375 32.330 -0.14 Korean won 1149.93 1143.10 -0.59 Baht 35.10 35.02 -0.23 Peso 46.710 46.650 -0.13 Rupiah 13230 13195 -0.26 Rupee 66.49 66.49 +0.00 Ringgit 3.9125 3.8970 -0.40 Yuan 6.5051 6.5015 -0.06 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 111.33 120.30 +8.06 Sing dlr 1.3547 1.4177 +4.65 Taiwan dlr 32.375 33.066 +2.13 Korean won 1149.93 1172.50 +1.96 Baht 35.10 36.00 +2.56 Peso 46.71 47.06 +0.75 Rupiah 13230 13785 +4.20 Rupee 66.49 66.15 -0.50 Ringgit 3.9125 4.2935 +9.74 Yuan 6.5051 6.4936 -0.18 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
May 17 U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday after reports of a leaked memo by former FBI chief James Comey caused alarm on Capitol Hill, raising questions about whether President Donald Trump tried to interfere with a federal investigation.