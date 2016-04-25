* Ringgit down on dlr demand linked to fixing; Malaysia bonds fall * Won hits 1-week trough; exporters, stock inflows limit * Baht over 2-week low on corp dlr demand; bond inflows cap (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 25 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Monday as investors cut holdings in risky assets ahead of monetary policy meetings by the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan later this week. Malaysia's ringgit slid on growing caution before the likely announcement soon of a new central bank chief when its internationally-respected governor, Zeti Akhtar Aziz, retires at the end of April. The South Korean won hit a one-week low, in line with a drop in its value in non-deliverable forwards markets. The Thai baht fell to its weakest in more than two weeks on month-end corporate dollar demand. China's yuan dipped after the central bank set a softer daily guidance rate. Bank of Japan policymakers are likely to discuss further easing when they meet on Wednesday and Thursday. The yen hit a three-week low earlier on Monday on expectations that the central bank could start lending to banks at negative rates. "Possibilities of the BOJ's stimulus increased given a strong yen amid a sluggish economy and earthquakes," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "In theory, further easing could be positive to other Asia FX, but the dollar will find more support as Japan has shown determination to keep its currency weaker." Major central banks' monetary policy easings have supported emerging Asian currencies as investors used cheap money to seek higher yields in the region. But investors booked profits in regional currencies on the dollar's recent strength ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting from Tuesday. The U.S. central bank is expected to keep interest rates steady this week but raise them in June, a Reuters poll showed. "This week's U.S. FOMC meeting could set the tone for USD/Asia. With the recent risk rally, improvement in China's data and a loosening in financial conditions on the back of the USD depreciation, the Fed will likely be less dovish," ANZ said in a research report. RINGGIT The ringgit slid on its overall weakness in non-deliverable forwards markets and dollar demand linked to the daily fixing. Malaysia's government bond prices also slumped. WON The won earlier slumped 0.8 percent to 1,152.0 per dollar, its weakest since April 18. The won pared some of its earlier losses as exporters bought it for month-end settlements on dips. Foreign investors were set to become net buyers in Seoul's stock market for the ninth straight session. They have purchased a combined net 1.6 trillion won ($1.4 billion) worth of stocks during the period, the Korea Exchange data showed. "The won is likely to stay under pressure from expectations of a hawkish Fed and the BOJ's further easing. But stock inflows and exporters' demand will limit its downside," a foreign bank trader in Seoul. BAHT The baht lost as much as 0.4 percent to 35.17 per dollar, its weakest since April 8. Investors cut bullish bets on the Thai currency ahead of the Fed's policy meeting. Still, the baht pared some of its earlier losses on bond inflows with most government debt prices up. Foreign investors were net buyers in the local bond markets in the previous two consecutive sessions. The country's customs-cleared exports rose again in March from a year earlier, government data showed, contrary to market expectations for a contraction. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0545 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.09 111.80 +0.64 Sing dlr 1.3538 1.3540 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 32.334 32.330 -0.01 Korean won 1149.20 1143.10 -0.53 Baht 35.13 35.02 -0.31 Peso 46.790 46.650 -0.30 Rupiah 13190 13195 +0.04 Rupee 66.68 66.49 -0.30 Ringgit 3.9100 3.8970 -0.33 Yuan 6.5055 6.5015 -0.06 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 111.09 120.30 +8.29 Sing dlr 1.3538 1.4177 +4.72 Taiwan dlr 32.334 33.066 +2.26 Korean won 1149.20 1172.50 +2.03 Baht 35.13 36.00 +2.48 Peso 46.79 47.06 +0.58 Rupiah 13190 13785 +4.51 Rupee 66.68 66.15 -0.80 Ringgit 3.9100 4.2935 +9.81 Yuan 6.5055 6.4936 -0.18 ($1 = 1,149.06 won) (Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL and Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)