April 26 The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 111.18 111.17 -0.01
Sing dlr 1.3517 1.3525 +0.06
Taiwan dlr 32.316 32.361 +0.14
Korean won 1148.90 1147.80 -0.10
Baht 35.14 35.10 -0.11
Peso 46.850 46.850 0.00
Rupiah 13205 13195 -0.08
Rupee 66.61 66.61 0.00
Ringgit 3.9150 3.9075 -0.19
Yuan 6.4890 6.4945 +0.08
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 111.18 120.30 +8.20
Sing dlr 1.3517 1.4177 +4.88
Taiwan dlr 32.316 33.066 +2.32
Korean won 1148.90 1172.50 +2.05
Baht 35.14 36.00 +2.45
Peso 46.85 47.06 +0.45
Rupiah 13205 13785 +4.39
Rupee 66.61 66.15 -0.69
Ringgit 3.9150 4.2935 +9.67
Yuan 6.4890 6.4936 +0.07
