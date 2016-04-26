(Adds text, updates prices) * 1MDB did not pay $50.3 mln coupon amid dispute with IPIC * Malaysia government bond prices fall * Asia FX down as caution grows ahead of Fed, BOJ By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 26 Malaysia's ringgit hit its weakest level in more than a week against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) said some of its bonds were in default after missed payments. Most emerging Asian currencies eased, tracking slides in regional equities, as investors braced for central bank policy meetings in the United States and Japan. 1MDB earlier said it has not made a $50.3 million interest payment on its bonds due 2022 following a stand-off with Abu Dhabi sovereign fund International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC). The Malaysian fund, however, said it would meet all its other liabilities. The ringgit lost as much as 0.8 percent to 3.9400 per dollar, its weakest since April 18. The Malaysian currency also skidded to 2.9097 versus the neighbouring Singapore dollar, its lowest since April 8. "It is definitely negative for the ringgit as the onus for payment will default back to the government. Defaults of this magnitude could have wider implication on debt ratings," said Stephen Innes, a senior trader for FX broker OANDA Asia Pacific in Singapore. Moody's Investors Service senior analyst Christian de Guzman said 1MDB situation increases the probability Malaysian government will have to assume the state-fund's obligations. "It brings us one step closer to crystallisation of contingent liabilities on the government's balance sheet," de Guzman said. Most government bond prices fell. The country's Sovereign Credit Default Swap - a type of insurance that protects against a country defaulting or restructuring its debt - rose 4 basis points to 165/170. Investors reduced bullish bets on the ringgit - the best performing Asian currency so far this year. The currency may weaken to 3.9600 if risk sentiment worsens further, a senior Malaysia bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. Still, some analysts said the 1MDB issues are unlikely to spur massive capital outflows. Standard & Poor's said the ratings agency does not see an impact on Malaysia's sovereign ratings for now from the 1MDB's default. WON South Korea's won eased as traders added dollar holdings ahead of a start of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day. The country's economic growth halved in the first quarter from the previous three-month period as poor exports and stumbling capital investment cast doubts over policymakers' more optimistic expectations for a near-term recovery. The won pared some of earlier losses as exporters bought it for month-end settlements on dips. Offshore funds also purchased the won when it was weaker than 1,150 per dollar with foreign investors extending a buying spree in Seoul's stock market to a 10th straight session. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day ay 0530 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.00 111.17 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.3539 1.3525 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 32.337 32.361 +0.07 Korean won 1149.04 1147.80 -0.11 Baht 35.17 35.10 -0.20 Peso 46.940 46.850 -0.19 Rupiah 13210 13195 -0.11 Rupee 66.77 66.61 -0.24 Ringgit 3.9350 3.9075 -0.70 Yuan 6.4945 6.4945 +0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 111.00 120.30 +8.38 Sing dlr 1.3539 1.4177 +4.71 Taiwan dlr 32.337 33.066 +2.25 Korean won 1149.04 1172.50 +2.04 Baht 35.17 36.00 +2.36 Peso 46.94 47.06 +0.26 Rupiah 13210 13785 +4.35 Rupee 66.77 66.15 -0.93 Ringgit 3.9350 4.2935 +9.11 Yuan 6.4945 6.4936 -0.01 (Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Sam Holmes)