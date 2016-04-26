(Adds text, updates prices)
* 1MDB did not pay $50.3 mln coupon amid dispute with IPIC
* Malaysia government bond prices fall
* Asia FX down as caution grows ahead of Fed, BOJ
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 26 Malaysia's ringgit hit its
weakest level in more than a week against the U.S. dollar on
Tuesday after state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) said
some of its bonds were in default after missed payments.
Most emerging Asian currencies eased, tracking slides in
regional equities, as investors braced for central bank policy
meetings in the United States and Japan.
1MDB earlier said it has not made a $50.3 million interest
payment on its bonds due 2022 following a stand-off with Abu
Dhabi sovereign fund International Petroleum Investment Co
(IPIC). The Malaysian fund, however, said it would
meet all its other liabilities.
The ringgit lost as much as 0.8 percent to 3.9400
per dollar, its weakest since April 18. The Malaysian currency
also skidded to 2.9097 versus the neighbouring
Singapore dollar, its lowest since April 8.
"It is definitely negative for the ringgit as the onus for
payment will default back to the government. Defaults of this
magnitude could have wider implication on debt ratings," said
Stephen Innes, a senior trader for FX broker OANDA Asia Pacific
in Singapore.
Moody's Investors Service senior analyst Christian de Guzman
said 1MDB situation increases the probability Malaysian
government will have to assume the state-fund's obligations.
"It brings us one step closer to crystallisation of
contingent liabilities on the government's balance sheet," de
Guzman said.
Most government bond prices fell. The country's
Sovereign Credit Default Swap - a type of
insurance that protects against a country defaulting or
restructuring its debt - rose 4 basis points to 165/170.
Investors reduced bullish bets on the ringgit - the best
performing Asian currency so far this year. The currency may
weaken to 3.9600 if risk sentiment worsens further, a senior
Malaysia bank trader in Kuala Lumpur.
Still, some analysts said the 1MDB issues are unlikely to
spur massive capital outflows.
Standard & Poor's said the ratings agency does not see an
impact on Malaysia's sovereign ratings for now from the 1MDB's
default.
WON
South Korea's won eased as traders added dollar
holdings ahead of a start of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
meeting later in the day.
The country's economic growth halved in the first quarter
from the previous three-month period as poor exports and
stumbling capital investment cast doubts over policymakers' more
optimistic expectations for a near-term recovery.
The won pared some of earlier losses as exporters bought it
for month-end settlements on dips.
Offshore funds also purchased the won when it was weaker
than 1,150 per dollar with foreign investors extending a buying
spree in Seoul's stock market to a 10th straight
session.
(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Sam Holmes)