April 27 The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 111.14 111.30 +0.14
Sing dlr 1.3485 1.3516 +0.23
Taiwan dlr 32.306 32.363 +0.18
Korean won 1143.70 1151.00 +0.64
Baht 35.11 35.15 +0.11
Peso 46.760 46.760 0.00
Rupiah 13175 13195 +0.15
Rupee 66.52 66.52 0.00
Ringgit 3.9105 3.9250 +0.37
Yuan 6.4928 6.4895 -0.05
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 111.14 120.30 +8.24
Sing dlr 1.3485 1.4177 +5.13
Taiwan dlr 32.306 33.066 +2.35
Korean won 1143.70 1172.50 +2.52
Baht 35.11 36.00 +2.53
Peso 46.76 47.06 +0.64
Rupiah 13175 13785 +4.63
Rupee 66.52 66.15 -0.56
Ringgit 3.9105 4.2935 +9.79
Yuan 6.4928 6.4936 +0.01
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim
Coghill)