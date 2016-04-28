* Ringgit keeps positive momentum of new c.bank governor * Won near 1-week high on exporters, stop-loss dlr selling * Yuan turns firmer on weak dollar (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 28 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday as investors sold dollars after Japan's central bank held monetary policy unchanged, defying expectations for more stimulus. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) held off on further easing despite soft global demand, while the central bank cut its inflation forecasts and pushed back the timing for hitting its 2 percent price target by six months. After the policy decision, the yen soared more than 2 percent against the dollar. That dragged the dollar index - a measure of the greenback's performance against six major currencies - to a one-week low. The index was already under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday indicated it was not in a hurry to raise interest rates although it kept the door open to a June hike. Ahead of the monetary policy decisions of U.S. and Japanese central banks, investors had accumulated dollar holdings by selling emerging Asian currencies, betting on a hawkish Fed and the BOJ's further easing. As investors unwound these positions, most emerging Asian currencies rose. Malaysia's ringgit extended gains after the country appointed a new central bank governor. The South Korean won led regional gains, hitting a near one-week high as month-end corporate demand provided further support. The Chinese yuan turned firmer on the dollar's broad weakness. Still, some analysts doubted if the emerging Asian currencies could rally further given prospects of the Fed's tightening in June and concerns over Britain's potential exit from the European Union. "As for USD/Asia, it is likely ring-fenced from JPY volatility by on-going stability in the CNY," said Heng Koon How, senior currency Strategist for Credit Suisse Private Banking Asia Pacific in Singapore. "We maintain our negative view on most Asian currencies due to weakening macro fundamentals." Heng said the Philippine peso may weaken more ahead of the presidential election on May 9. The peso eased in local morning trade. RINGGIT The ringgit extended gains as it continued to bask in the positive mood in markets after Wednesday's announcement of the next central bank chief. Malaysia appointed Muhammad Ibrahim, a deputy governor of Bank Negara Malaysia Governor, as a new head to replace its widely respected and longtime leader Zeti Akhtar Aziz. Most government bond prices rose, underpinning the ringgit. "This clears a layer of uncertainty and markets should welcome the confirmation of succession from an internal candidate," said Winson Phoon, a fixed income analyst for Maybank Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur, adding the announcement is positive for Malaysian bonds. Still, the Malaysian currency remains vulnerable to concerns over troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB). Earlier this week, 1MDB said it did not pay a $50.3 million coupon on a $1.75 billion bond following a stand-off with Abu Dhabi sovereign fund IPIC, triggering cross defaults on some of its other bonds. "It is a conscious effort to pacify market sentiment after the 1MDB default," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore, referring to the announcement of the governor. "I don't expect inflows in the short-term given continued uncertainties in the domestic politics." Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak heads the advisory board of 1MDB. Money-laundering investigations concerning the fund are now under way in at least six countries, including the United States, Switzerland and Singapore. Both 1MDB and the prime minister have denied any wrongdoing. WON The won rose as much as 0.9 percent to 1,138.3 per dollar, its strongest since April 22, as traders cut dollar holdings after the BOJ's decision. The South Korean currency was already supported by exporters' demand for month-end settlements. It pared some of the gains as foreign investors turned to net sellers in Seoul's main stock market after a 11th straight session of net purchases, according to the Korea Exchange. "I will open the door for further appreciation on more stop-loss dollar selling with major depreciation factors easing off," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0525 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.90 111.45 +2.34 Sing dlr 1.3454 1.3491 +0.28 Taiwan dlr 32.330 32.345 +0.05 Korean won 1139.50 1148.30 +0.77 Baht 35.07 35.15 +0.23 Peso 46.815 46.780 -0.07 Rupiah 13188 13192 +0.03 Rupee 66.42 66.44 +0.03 Ringgit 3.8950 3.9145 +0.50 Yuan 6.4880 6.4950 +0.11 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.90 120.30 +10.47 Sing dlr 1.3454 1.4177 +5.37 Taiwan dlr 32.330 33.066 +2.28 Korean won 1139.50 1172.50 +2.90 Baht 35.07 36.00 +2.65 Peso 46.82 47.06 +0.52 Rupiah 13188 13785 +4.53 Rupee 66.42 66.15 -0.41 Ringgit 3.8950 4.2935 +10.23 Yuan 6.4880 6.4936 +0.09 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by)