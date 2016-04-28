* Ringgit keeps positive momentum of new c.bank governor
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 28 Most emerging Asian
currencies rose on Thursday as investors sold dollars after
Japan's central bank held monetary policy unchanged, defying
expectations for more stimulus.
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) held off on further easing despite
soft global demand, while the central bank cut its inflation
forecasts and pushed back the timing for hitting its 2 percent
price target by six months.
After the policy decision, the yen soared more than 2
percent against the dollar.
That dragged the dollar index - a measure of the
greenback's performance against six major currencies - to a
one-week low. The index was already under pressure after the
U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday indicated it was not in a
hurry to raise interest rates although it kept the door open to
a June hike.
Ahead of the monetary policy decisions of U.S. and Japanese
central banks, investors had accumulated dollar holdings by
selling emerging Asian currencies, betting on a hawkish Fed and
the BOJ's further easing.
As investors unwound these positions, most emerging Asian
currencies rose.
Malaysia's ringgit extended gains after the country
appointed a new central bank governor.
The South Korean won led regional gains, hitting
a near one-week high as month-end corporate demand provided
further support. The Chinese yuan turned firmer on
the dollar's broad weakness.
Still, some analysts doubted if the emerging Asian
currencies could rally further given prospects of the Fed's
tightening in June and concerns over Britain's potential exit
from the European Union.
"As for USD/Asia, it is likely ring-fenced from JPY
volatility by on-going stability in the CNY," said Heng Koon
How, senior currency Strategist for Credit Suisse Private
Banking Asia Pacific in Singapore.
"We maintain our negative view on most Asian currencies due
to weakening macro fundamentals."
Heng said the Philippine peso may weaken more
ahead of the presidential election on May 9. The peso eased in
local morning trade.
RINGGIT
The ringgit extended gains as it continued to bask in the
positive mood in markets after Wednesday's announcement of the
next central bank chief.
Malaysia appointed Muhammad Ibrahim, a deputy governor of
Bank Negara Malaysia Governor, as a new head to replace its
widely respected and longtime leader Zeti Akhtar Aziz.
Most government bond prices rose, underpinning
the ringgit.
"This clears a layer of uncertainty and markets should
welcome the confirmation of succession from an internal
candidate," said Winson Phoon, a fixed income analyst for
Maybank Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur, adding the announcement
is positive for Malaysian bonds.
Still, the Malaysian currency remains vulnerable to concerns
over troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).
Earlier this week, 1MDB said it did not pay a $50.3 million
coupon on a $1.75 billion bond following a stand-off with Abu
Dhabi sovereign fund IPIC, triggering cross defaults on some of
its other bonds.
"It is a conscious effort to pacify market sentiment after
the 1MDB default," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for
Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore, referring to the
announcement of the governor.
"I don't expect inflows in the short-term given continued
uncertainties in the domestic politics."
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak heads the advisory
board of 1MDB. Money-laundering investigations concerning the
fund are now under way in at least six countries, including the
United States, Switzerland and Singapore. Both 1MDB and the
prime minister have denied any wrongdoing.
WON
The won rose as much as 0.9 percent to 1,138.3 per dollar,
its strongest since April 22, as traders cut dollar holdings
after the BOJ's decision.
The South Korean currency was already supported by
exporters' demand for month-end settlements.
It pared some of the gains as foreign investors turned to
net sellers in Seoul's main stock market after a 11th
straight session of net purchases, according to the Korea
Exchange.
"I will open the door for further appreciation on more
stop-loss dollar selling with major depreciation factors easing
off," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0525 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 108.90 111.45 +2.34
Sing dlr 1.3454 1.3491 +0.28
Taiwan dlr 32.330 32.345 +0.05
Korean won 1139.50 1148.30 +0.77
Baht 35.07 35.15 +0.23
Peso 46.815 46.780 -0.07
Rupiah 13188 13192 +0.03
Rupee 66.42 66.44 +0.03
Ringgit 3.8950 3.9145 +0.50
Yuan 6.4880 6.4950 +0.11
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 108.90 120.30 +10.47
Sing dlr 1.3454 1.4177 +5.37
Taiwan dlr 32.330 33.066 +2.28
Korean won 1139.50 1172.50 +2.90
Baht 35.07 36.00 +2.65
Peso 46.82 47.06 +0.52
Rupiah 13188 13785 +4.53
Rupee 66.42 66.15 -0.41
Ringgit 3.8950 4.2935 +10.23
Yuan 6.4880 6.4936 +0.09
