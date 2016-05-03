* Won, Singapore dlr turn weaker after RBA rate cut * U.S. Treasury places Taiwan on new monitoring list * Baht near 7-week peak, tracking higher gold prices (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 3 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday as the yen hit a fresh 18-month high against the dollar, but regional units pared gains after Australia's central bank cut interest rates, sparking expectations of more easing across Asia as global growth sputters. The South Korean won and the Singapore dollar turned weaker after the Reserve Bank of Australia slashed its cash rate to an all-time low of 1.75 percent. Markets had seen a 50-50 chances of a cut. "The RBA's rate cut spurred expectations that other central banks in Asia may join the move," said Yuna Park, currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. Global manufacturing sectors remained sluggish in April. Activity in China's factory sector shrank for the 14th straight month last month, a private survey showed earlier on Tuesday. Surveys on Monday showed Asian factories barely grew while European manufacturers did little better despite heavy discounting. Still, most emerging Asian currencies stayed firm as the yen rose to 105.87 against the U.S. dollar, its highest since October 2014. The dollar index - the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies - slid to the weakest since January 2015. The Taiwan dollar advanced after the U.S. Treasury on Friday put the island along with China, Germany, Japan, and South Korea on a new monitoring list in a biannual report on exchange rate policies. The island's financial markets were closed on Monday for a holiday. Thailand's baht hit a near seven-week peak as higher gold prices are seen boosting demand for the currency from local investors of the precious metal. "A strong JPY and softer USD should keep USD/Asia well capped," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. The yen is likely to stay firm on doubts that Japan will intervene to stem the currency's strength after the U.S. Treasury report as well as further central bank easing elsewhere, Ji said. "The new watch list certainly plays a role although the linkage between current account surplus and currency misalignment is a shaky one," said Ji, expecting similar supports on the South Korean and the Taiwan dollar. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained in thin trading on broad weakness in the U.S. dollar. According to the Treasury report, Taiwan was found to have both a material current account surplus and have made "persistent" net foreign currency purchases last year, prompting the United States to call on it to limit foreign exchange interventions to exceptional circumstances and increase transparency. After the report, Taiwan's central bank is expected to intervene less to stem strength in the currency, traders in Taipei said. The island was seeing capital outflows and the central bank does not need to intervene aggressively, they added. In the last one month, traders said the central bank has already conducted little intervention to weaken the Taiwan dollar at the last-minutes of the local trades. The authority had been suspected of stepping in the domestic foreign exchange market to soften the currency's local close, according to traders. BAHT The baht advanced 0.3 percent to 34.83 against the U.S. dollar, its strongest since March 18. Gold extended gains, attempting to rise above the key $1,300-an-ounce level, on a weak greenback and as assets of the top bullion fund rose to their highest in over two years. The precious metal is popular among Thai investors, and higher gold prices often prompt investors to cut holdings in the physical metal or in gold futures. The Thai currency pared some gains as consumer confidence fell for a straight month to a seven-month low, a university survey showed earlier. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0505 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.89 106.42 +0.50 Sing dlr 1.3424 1.3402 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 32.203 32.281 +0.24 Korean won 1138.00 1137.80 -0.02 Baht 34.88 34.92 +0.11 Peso 46.970 46.965 -0.01 Rupiah 13175 13175 +0.00 Rupee 66.33 66.44 +0.17 Ringgit 3.9250 3.9035 -0.55 Yuan 6.4748 6.4791 +0.07 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 105.89 120.30 +13.61 Sing dlr 1.3424 1.4177 +5.61 Taiwan dlr 32.203 33.066 +2.68 Korean won 1138.00 1172.50 +3.03 Baht 34.88 36.00 +3.21 Peso 46.97 47.06 +0.19 Rupiah 13175 13785 +4.63 Rupee 66.33 66.15 -0.27 Ringgit 3.9250 4.2935 +9.39 Yuan 6.4748 6.4936 +0.29 (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)