By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 3 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Tuesday as the yen hit a fresh 18-month high against the
dollar, but regional units pared gains after Australia's
central bank cut interest rates, sparking expectations of more
easing across Asia as global growth sputters.
The South Korean won and the Singapore dollar
turned weaker after the Reserve Bank of Australia
slashed its cash rate to an all-time low of 1.75 percent.
Markets had seen a 50-50 chances of a cut.
"The RBA's rate cut spurred expectations that other central
banks in Asia may join the move," said Yuna Park, currency and
bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
Global manufacturing sectors remained sluggish in April.
Activity in China's factory sector shrank for the 14th straight
month last month, a private survey showed earlier on Tuesday.
Surveys on Monday showed Asian factories barely
grew while European manufacturers did little better despite
heavy discounting.
Still, most emerging Asian currencies stayed firm as the yen
rose to 105.87 against the U.S. dollar, its highest
since October 2014. The dollar index - the greenback's
performance against a basket of six major currencies - slid to
the weakest since January 2015.
The Taiwan dollar advanced after the U.S. Treasury
on Friday put the island along with China, Germany, Japan, and
South Korea on a new monitoring list in a biannual report on
exchange rate policies. The island's financial
markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.
Thailand's baht hit a near seven-week peak as
higher gold prices are seen boosting demand for the currency
from local investors of the precious metal.
"A strong JPY and softer USD should keep USD/Asia well
capped," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for
Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore.
The yen is likely to stay firm on doubts that Japan will
intervene to stem the currency's strength after the U.S.
Treasury report as well as further central bank easing
elsewhere, Ji said.
"The new watch list certainly plays a role although the
linkage between current account surplus and currency
misalignment is a shaky one," said Ji, expecting similar
supports on the South Korean and the Taiwan dollar.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar gained in thin trading on broad weakness
in the U.S. dollar.
According to the Treasury report, Taiwan was found to have
both a material current account surplus and have made
"persistent" net foreign currency purchases last year, prompting
the United States to call on it to limit foreign exchange
interventions to exceptional circumstances and increase
transparency.
After the report, Taiwan's central bank is expected to
intervene less to stem strength in the currency, traders in
Taipei said. The island was seeing capital outflows and the
central bank does not need to intervene aggressively, they
added.
In the last one month, traders said the central bank has
already conducted little intervention to weaken the Taiwan
dollar at the last-minutes of the local trades. The authority
had been suspected of stepping in the domestic foreign exchange
market to soften the currency's local close, according to
traders.
BAHT
The baht advanced 0.3 percent to 34.83 against the U.S.
dollar, its strongest since March 18.
Gold extended gains, attempting to rise above the key
$1,300-an-ounce level, on a weak greenback and as assets of the
top bullion fund rose to their highest in over two years.
The precious metal is popular among Thai investors, and
higher gold prices often prompt investors to cut holdings in the
physical metal or in gold futures.
The Thai currency pared some gains as consumer confidence
fell for a straight month to a seven-month low, a university
survey showed earlier.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0505 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 105.89 106.42 +0.50
Sing dlr 1.3424 1.3402 -0.16
Taiwan dlr 32.203 32.281 +0.24
Korean won 1138.00 1137.80 -0.02
Baht 34.88 34.92 +0.11
Peso 46.970 46.965 -0.01
Rupiah 13175 13175 +0.00
Rupee 66.33 66.44 +0.17
Ringgit 3.9250 3.9035 -0.55
Yuan 6.4748 6.4791 +0.07
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 105.89 120.30 +13.61
Sing dlr 1.3424 1.4177 +5.61
Taiwan dlr 32.203 33.066 +2.68
Korean won 1138.00 1172.50 +3.03
Baht 34.88 36.00 +3.21
Peso 46.97 47.06 +0.19
Rupiah 13175 13785 +4.63
Rupee 66.33 66.15 -0.27
Ringgit 3.9250 4.2935 +9.39
Yuan 6.4748 6.4936 +0.29
