May 4 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.95 106.59 -0.34 Sing dlr 1.3539 1.3521 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 32.305 32.205 -0.31 Korean won 1153.50 1140.20 -1.15 Baht 35.12 34.91 -0.60 Peso 47.075 46.850 -0.48 Rupiah 13245 13190 -0.42 Rupee 66.42 66.42 +0.00 Ringgit 3.9805 3.9270 -1.34 Yuan 6.4960 6.4928 -0.05 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.95 120.30 +12.48 Sing dlr 1.3539 1.4177 +4.71 Taiwan dlr 32.305 33.066 +2.36 Korean won 1153.50 1172.50 +1.65 Baht 35.12 36.00 +2.51 Peso 47.08 47.06 -0.03 Rupiah 13245 13785 +4.08 Rupee 66.42 66.15 -0.40 Ringgit 3.9805 4.2935 +7.86 Yuan 6.4960 6.4936 -0.04 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)