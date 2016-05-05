* Ringgit over five-wk low on 1MDB; 55-day moving avg
supported
* Philippine peso two-mth trough; stocks down before
election
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 5 Most emerging Asian currencies
eased on Thursday as the dollar broadly rose on optimism over
the U.S. economy, while risk sentiment remained sour with slow
global growth.
Trading was subdued overall with financial markets of a few
emerging Asian countries, such as South Korea, being closed for
holidays.
Malaysia's ringgit fell to its weakest in more than
five weeks on sustained concerns over indebted state fund
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
The finance ministry on Wednesday said it would dissolve the
board of advisers at 1MDB and take over its remaining assets in
an apparent move to scale down the fund.
The Philippine peso slid to 47.25 per dollar, its
trough since March 2. Manila stocks lost 1.3 percent,
underperforming regional peers on growing worries about
political uncertainties ahead of a presidential election on
Monday.
The dollar held firm after data showing U.S. service
sector expanded in April as new orders and employment
accelerated, indicating the world's top economy may rebound
after stalling in the first quarter.
Emerging Asian currencies cut some of earlier losses after a
private survey showed China's service-sector companies resumed
hiring employees in April after a rare decline in the previous
month although their activity expanded at slower pace.
Still, regional currencies stayed weaker as Asian equities
slipped for a seventh straight session on worries about sluggish
global growth.
"There is a generalised air of nervousness at this
juncture," said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist, OCBC
Bank in Singapore.
"There is some unwind of the recent reflation trade on the
back of risk aversion, putting the dollar at a near term
advantage," Ng said.
Investors were awaiting the April U.S. jobs data due on
Friday. Non-farm payrolls are forecast to have risen 202,000
last month, a Reuters poll of economists found.
RINGGIT
The ringgit lost as much as 0.6 percent to 4.0100 per
dollar, its weakest since March 29, tracking its weakness in
overnight non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) markets.
Most of Malaysia's government bond prices also
fell.
The Malaysian currency pared some of the earlier losses with
a chart support at a 55-day moving average of 4.0101, analysts
said. It has been stronger than the average since late January.
Exporters looked to buy the ringgit for settlements when it
was weaker than 4.0000, while importers placed dollar bids
around 3.9500-3.9600, traders said.
The ringgit on Thursday in NDFs strengthened as some
short-term investors unwound bearish bets on the unit with
higher oil prices.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0430 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 107.12 107.01 -0.11
Sing dlr 1.3557 1.3585 +0.21
Taiwan dlr 32.370 32.356 -0.04
*Korean won 1154.30 1154.30 0.00
*Baht 35.17 35.17 0.00
Peso 47.215 47.080 -0.29
*Rupiah 13240 13240 0.00
Rupee 66.58 66.55 -0.05
Ringgit 3.9980 3.9860 -0.30
Yuan 6.5027 6.5016 -0.02
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 107.12 120.30 +12.30
Sing dlr 1.3557 1.4177 +4.57
Taiwan dlr 32.370 33.066 +2.15
Korean won 1154.30 1172.50 +1.58
Baht 35.17 36.00 +2.36
Peso 47.22 47.06 -0.33
Rupiah 13240 13785 +4.12
Rupee 66.58 66.15 -0.65
Ringgit 3.9980 4.2935 +7.39
Yuan 6.5027 6.4936 -0.14
* Financial markets in Indonesia, South Korea and Thailand are
closed for holidays.
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in
SYDNEY; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)