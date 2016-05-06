May 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.20 107.26 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.3604 1.3581 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 32.377 32.377 +0.00 *Korean won 1154.30 1154.30 0.00 *Baht 35.17 35.17 0.00 Peso 47.300 47.240 -0.13 *Rupiah 13240 13240 0.00 Rupee 66.55 66.55 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0085 4.0055 -0.07 Yuan 6.5030 6.5080 +0.08 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.20 120.30 +12.22 Sing dlr 1.3604 1.4177 +4.21 Taiwan dlr 32.377 33.066 +2.13 Korean won 1154.30 1172.50 +1.58 Baht 35.17 36.00 +2.36 Peso 47.30 47.06 -0.51 Rupiah 13240 13785 +4.12 Rupee 66.55 66.15 -0.59 Ringgit 4.0085 4.2935 +7.11 Yuan 6.5030 6.4936 -0.14 * Financial markets in Indonesia, South Korea and Thailand are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)