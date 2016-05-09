May 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.36 107.12 -0.22 Sing dlr 1.3609 1.3617 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 32.365 32.412 +0.15 Korean won 1164.10 1154.30 -0.84 Baht 35.17 35.17 0.00 *Peso 47.090 47.090 0.00 Rupiah 13280 13240 -0.30 Rupee 66.55 66.55 0.00 Ringgit 3.9940 4.0040 +0.25 Yuan 6.4960 6.4904 -0.09 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.36 120.30 +12.05 Sing dlr 1.3609 1.4177 +4.17 Taiwan dlr 32.365 33.066 +2.17 Korean won 1164.10 1172.50 +0.72 Baht 35.17 36.00 +2.36 Peso 47.09 47.06 -0.06 Rupiah 13280 13785 +3.80 Rupee 66.55 66.15 -0.59 Ringgit 3.9940 4.2935 +7.50 Yuan 6.4960 6.4936 -0.04 * The Philippine financial markets are closed for a presidential election. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)