* Korean bond futures up on foreign demand; BOK meets Friday * Ringgit gains on oil prices; baht up on bond inflows * Rupiah falls after foreign stock selling (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 9 South Korea's won hit a six-week low on Monday, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies, on expectations of an interest rate cut as soon as this week as disappointing U.S. and Chinese economic data added to concerns about slow global growth. Sentiment towards emerging Asian currencies was mixed with the Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht up as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data caused investors to abandon expectations of a June interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The won lost as much as 1.1 percent to 1,167.5 per dollar, its weakest since March 28, ahead of the Bank of Korea's policy meeting on Friday. June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose slightly on heavy demand from foreign investors. "It's a little early for the BOK to cut now, but, eventually, Korean officials will likely ease as well," said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economic research at HSBC in a note. "Australia and Korea, after all, share a large exposure to China and to commodities," Neumann said, adding South Korea makes machinery and equipment for raw material production and shipping. Last week, the Reserve Bank of Australia slashed its cash rate to an all-time low of 1.75 percent, spurring expectations that its South Korean counterpart may follow suit. China's exports and imports fell more than expected in April, data showed on Sunday, denting hopes for a recovery in the world's second-largest economy. "It looks better to sell the won on rallies as we should prepare for a potential rate cut this week," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. Downward pressure on the South Korean currency intensified on catch-up selling as local financial markets were closed on May 5-6 for holidays when the dollar rose broadly. The South Korean currency pared earlier losses as exporters bought it for settlements on dips. The won has a chart support area around 1,173-1,175, analysts said, near the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from February to April, while a 200-day moving average stood at 1,174.4. Meanwhile, most of the Philippine peso's non-deliverable forwards barely moved with the local financial markets closed for a presidential election. A tough-talking mayor Rodrigo Duterte was comfortably ahead of his rivals for the presidency in the last opinion poll. RINGGIT The ringgit gained, tracking higher crude prices as a wildfire raged through Canada's oil sands region, shutting half of the country's vast oil sands capacity. "Fundamentals look not too bad for Malaysia for now with resilient growth, good MGS demand and an undervalued currency," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the government bonds. The trader recommended staying short dollar/ringgit and adding towards 4.0250 for a 1 percent move lower. The pair stood at 4.0000 in the afternoon. RUPIAH The Indonesian rupiah slumped as much as 0.5 percent to 13,300 per dollar, its weakest since March 30. Indonesia's financial markets were also shut last Thursday and Friday for holidays. Jakarta's stocks lost 1.2 percent, underperforming other Southeast Asian equity markets. Foreign investors net sellers of local shares in the previous seven consecutive sessions, unloading a combined net 3.6 trillion rupiah ($271.1 million) during the period, Thomson Reuters data showed. Poor corporate earnings and the disappointing first-quarter economic growth soured sentiment among foreigners, analysts said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0603 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.57 107.12 -0.42 Sing dlr 1.3631 1.3617 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 32.374 32.412 +0.12 Korean won 1165.60 1154.30 -0.97 Baht 35.10 35.17 +0.19 *Peso 47.090 47.090 0.00 Rupiah 13280 13240 -0.30 Rupee 66.43 66.55 +0.18 Ringgit 4.0000 4.0040 +0.10 Yuan 6.5040 6.4904 -0.21 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.57 120.30 +11.83 Sing dlr 1.3631 1.4177 +4.01 Taiwan dlr 32.374 33.066 +2.14 Korean won 1165.60 1172.50 +0.59 Baht 35.10 36.00 +2.56 Peso 47.09 47.06 -0.06 Rupiah 13280 13785 +3.80 Rupee 66.43 66.15 -0.41 Ringgit 4.0000 4.2935 +7.34 Yuan 6.5040 6.4936 -0.16 * The Philippine financial markets are closed for a presidential election. (Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL, Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK and Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Sam Holmes)