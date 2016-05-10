May 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.40 108.33 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.3704 1.3723 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 32.498 32.417 -0.25 Korean won 1173.60 1165.80 -0.66 Baht 35.23 35.13 -0.28 Peso 47.080 47.090 +0.02 Rupiah 13330 13285 -0.34 Rupee 66.58 66.58 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0520 4.0130 -0.96 Yuan 6.5210 6.5148 -0.10 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.40 120.30 +10.98 Sing dlr 1.3704 1.4177 +3.45 Taiwan dlr 32.498 33.066 +1.75 Korean won 1173.60 1172.50 -0.09 Baht 35.23 36.00 +2.19 Peso 47.08 47.06 -0.04 Rupiah 13330 13785 +3.41 Rupee 66.58 66.15 -0.65 Ringgit 4.0520 4.2935 +5.96 Yuan 6.5210 6.4936 -0.42 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)