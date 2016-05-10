* Philippine currency, stocks turn up * Clear economic policies needed for more gains - analysts * Ringgit hits 7-week low; won near 2-month trough (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 10 The Philippine peso is set for its biggest gain in six weeks on Tuesday, as results of the country's presidential election roll in and investors start unwinding bearish bets on the currency. That contrasted with weakness in most emerging Asian currencies on broad strength in the dollar. The peso started the day softer but turned up, rising nearly 0.5 percent to 46.880 to the greenback in morning trade. If sustained, that would be the largest daily appreciation since March 30, according to Thomson Reuters data. Domestic stocks also turned higher. The winner of the Philippines' presidential election, tough-talking city mayor Rodrigo Duterte, announced plans to overhaul the country's unitary system of government that would grant more power to the provinces. Duterte's win in the polls has not been confirmed, but an unofficial count of votes by an election commission-accredited watchdog showed he had a huge lead over his closest rivals. "The election went orderly for the most part with quick results and a candidate acknowledging defeat easily. That should support the peso momentarily," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila, referring to a popular senator Grace Poe's concession. "We will likely get a honeymoon phase where the market gives him a chance to clear his position and policies." Before the vote, the peso was down more than 2 percent against the dollar so far in the second quarter, underperforming most regional peers on concerns over political uncertainties. Investors had worried that whoever was elected could find it difficult to generate the economic momentum built up during the current leader, Benigno Aquino's, single six-year term. Duterte was expected to win the election in opinion polls, but his lack of clear economic policies added to the jitters. Despite the peso's outperformance on Tuesday, there were doubts about further strength in the currency, analysts and traders said. "Local equities tend to be soft for a few months post elections, reflecting uncertainty surrounding the economic policies of the incumbent. This tends to weigh on the peso," said Christopher Wong, a senior FX strategist for Maybank in Singapore. "We need to see policy continuity. Continuity with existing policies for a start will stabilise sentiment." The Philippine currency is not immune to weakness in other Asian currencies, traders and analysts said. The senior Philippine bank trader in Manila looked to sell the peso around 46.70-80, saying the unit may weaken to 48.00. RINGGIT, WON WEAK Malaysia's ringgit lost 1.2 percent to 4.0600 per dollar, its weakest since March 22, tracking lower oil prices. The Malaysian currency is seen staying under pressure from stock outflows with the Kuala Lumpur equity market losing over 2 percent so far this month, currency traders said. "We will see lower foreign holdings (in local stocks) this month as the KLSE plunged," said a senior Malaysian currency trader in Kuala Lumpur. South Korea's won slid as much as 0.8 percent to 1,175.7 per dollar, its weakest since March 17, on bets of a central bank rate cut. The won pared some of its earlier losses as exporters bought it on dips for settlements with a chart support area around 1,173-1,175. The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's performance against six major currencies, hovered around a two-week high. That came even as expectations of a U.S. interest rate increase in June almost evaporated. "Asia FX will weaken further. U.S. manufacturing is bottoming. We finally see some wage increases and U.S. rates have bottomed. That will strengthen the USD/Asia," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. "June is out but now the probability of September is increasing and as the economy gets better, more hikes need to get priced in for 2017," Yokota said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0540 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.79 108.33 -0.43 Sing dlr 1.3710 1.3723 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 32.515 32.417 -0.30 Korean won 1172.87 1165.80 -0.60 Baht 35.22 35.13 -0.26 Peso 46.880 47.090 +0.45 Rupiah 13315 13285 -0.23 Rupee 66.72 66.58 -0.21 Ringgit 4.0600 4.0130 -1.16 Yuan 6.5185 6.5148 -0.06 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.79 120.30 +10.58 Sing dlr 1.3710 1.4177 +3.41 Taiwan dlr 32.515 33.066 +1.69 Korean won 1172.87 1172.50 -0.03 Baht 35.22 36.00 +2.21 Peso 46.88 47.06 +0.38 Rupiah 13315 13785 +3.53 Rupee 66.72 66.15 -0.85 Ringgit 4.0600 4.2935 +5.75 Yuan 6.5185 6.4936 -0.38 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)