* Rupee dips; India shares fall on Mauritius tax rule change * Peso up on stocks; foreigners sell Manila shares on Tue * Won higher, S.Korea rate cut bets cap gains (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 11 Most emerging Asian currencies edged up on a broad decline in the dollar on Wednesday, but pared earlier gains on new concerns China's economy may lose steam amid rising debt levels. India's rupee eased, tracking the slide in local stocks on worries future foreign equity inflows would be hit by a capital gains taxes on investments from Mauritius starting next year. The Philippine peso touched a near three-week high as Manila shares jumped 3 percent, far outperforming regional peers and extending a post-election rally. South Korea's won gained as the dollar eased against a basket of six major currencies. Still, investors have doubts about further appreciation in regional currencies amid worries that surging Chinese company debt may hurt recovery momentum in the world's second-largest economy. Chinese firms need to repay 1.66 trillion yuan ($254.9 billion) of bonds coming due this month, more than double the amount in May last year, the state-owned Economic Information Daily reported earlier. "Such debt issues slowed down Chinese industrial restructuring. The slow overhaul indicates that they could not quickly fix problems, spurning capital outflows," said Yuna Park, currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "That could weaken the yuan and other Asian currencies will follow that." The Chinese currency edged up on Wednesday as the central bank set its daily guidance rate slightly firmer on the dollar's broad weakness. PESO The peso gained as much as 0.3 percent to 46.60 per dollar, its strongest since April 22, as interbank speculators bought the Philippine currency on strong local equities. On Tuesday, domestic shares jumped 2.6 percent, their largest daily gain in almost 15 weeks, on optimism that the president-elect Rodrigo Duterte may keep the country's pro-business economic policies. Still, foreign investors were net sellers in the local stock market in the previous session, indicating a cautious mood as Duterte has not announced economic policies yet. "That could be a dead-cat bounce," said a senior currency trader at a Philippine bank in Manila, referring to rallies in local stocks. The trader looked to sell the peso on the session's high. The Philippine currency cut most of its earlier gains, tracking regional peers and as data showed the country's exports in March dropped for the 12th straight month. WON The won rose, tracking its overnight strength in non-deliverable forwards markets. The South Korean currency gave up most of its earlier increase as offshore funds sold it, betting on a central bank rate cut. The Bank of Korea is expected to keep borrowing costs on hold on Friday but may cut rates in June or July to improve economic conditions for ongoing corporate restructuring in the shipping and shipbuilding sectors. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0505 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.81 109.27 +0.42 Sing dlr 1.3698 1.3690 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 32.535 32.533 -0.01 Korean won 1168.84 1172.60 +0.32 Baht 35.21 35.24 +0.08 Peso 46.710 46.750 +0.09 Rupiah 13280 13285 +0.04 Rupee 66.72 66.67 -0.08 Ringgit 4.0505 4.0490 -0.04 Yuan 6.5145 6.5185 +0.06 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.81 120.30 +10.56 Sing dlr 1.3698 1.4177 +3.50 Taiwan dlr 32.535 33.066 +1.63 Korean won 1168.84 1172.50 +0.31 Baht 35.21 36.00 +2.24 Peso 46.71 47.06 +0.75 Rupiah 13280 13785 +3.80 Rupee 66.72 66.15 -0.86 Ringgit 4.0505 4.2935 +6.00 Yuan 6.5145 6.4936 -0.32 ($1 = 6.5127 yuan) (Editing by Sam Holmes)