May 12 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.43 108.40 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.3668 1.3667 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 32.510 32.528 +0.06 Korean won 1164.20 1167.60 +0.29 Baht 35.23 35.27 +0.12 Peso 46.500 46.550 +0.11 Rupiah 13290 13300 +0.08 Rupee 66.56 66.56 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0210 4.0350 +0.35 Yuan 6.4989 6.4920 -0.11 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.43 120.30 +10.95 Sing dlr 1.3668 1.4177 +3.72 Taiwan dlr 32.510 33.066 +1.71 Korean won 1164.20 1172.50 +0.71 Baht 35.23 36.00 +2.19 Peso 46.50 47.06 +1.20 Rupiah 13290 13785 +3.72 Rupee 66.56 66.15 -0.61 Ringgit 4.0210 4.2935 +6.78 Yuan 6.4989 6.4936 -0.08 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)