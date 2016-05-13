* BOK holds rate as expected, analysts see June cut * Ringgit dips; Malaysia Q1 growth at 6-1/2-year low * Yuan to suffer worst week since late March * Philippine peso up; president-elect aims for continuity (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 13 South Korea's won led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Friday on expectations of an interest rate cut, while regional currencies slid as a top Federal Reserve official backed up U.S. tightening. Most emerging Asian currencies were set to report weekly slumps with the won underperforming on persistent concerns over slowing global growth. Earlier, the Bank of Korea left its policy interest rate at 1.50 percent unchanged, but economists expect a slash as soon as next month, given an overhaul of local shipbuilders and shipping companies. "If the BOK cuts in the coming months, in line with our forecast for a June cut, the move could be justified as a palliative measure to offset the negative impact of restructuring on employment and private consumption," HSBC economists stated in a note. "Domestic demand is the one variable that the BOK can best influence, especially when considering the persistently subdued external demand outlook," they added. The South Korean currency was down 0.5 percent as of 0510 GMT, extending its weekly loss to 1.2 percent. With growing bets on a rate cut, sentiment on the South Korean currency already became the worst among regional units in the last two weeks with its bearish bets at largest since early March, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Central banks in other Asian countries such as Japan and Taiwan are expected to join easing to prop up growth. By contrast, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Thursday the U.S. central bank should raise interest rates again if data from the second quarter confirms the domestic labour market is near full strength and inflation is on track to accelerate. The comments lifted the dollar. Investors were awaiting U.S. economic data such as April retail sales, due later in the day, to check the health of the world's top economy. WEEKLY ASIA FX LOSSES Most emerging Asian currencies were on the course for another week of losses as global economic growth stayed sluggish with hopes waning on a recovery in China. The world's second-largest economy reported that its exports and imports in April fell more than expected. The Chinese yuan has eased 0.5 percent against the dollar so far this week, which would be the largest weekly decline since late March, according to Thomson Reuters data. "There is still an outside chance of both the Fed hiking rates and/or the PBOC allowing the yuan to devalue given the shaky domestic economic recovery," said Stephen Innes, a senior trader for FX broker OANDA Asia Pacific in Singapore, referring to the People's Bank of China. "The markets appear very anxious with growing concerns that China's massive stimulus efforts now have long-lasting marginal effects while the unbridled mainland credit boom has increased the financial sector's risks dynamically." Tracking the renminbi's weakness, Singapore's dollar has slumped 0.9 percent to the U.S. dollar throughout this week. The Malaysian ringgit has lost 0.6 percent so far this week on sustained concerns over troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Disputes between 1MDB and Abu Dhabi state-owned International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) intensified, with IPIC saying there was a fresh default by 1MDB. Adding to pressure on the ringgit, Malaysia posted its slowest economic growth in 6-1/2 years in the first quarter hurt by low oil and commodity prices and tepid domestic demand. Taiwan's dollar slid 0.5 percent so far this week and the Thailand's baht declined 0.6 percent. Both of the currencies came under pressure from equity outflows. The Philippine peso bucked against regional weakness with a 1.1 percent gain so far this week after a presidential election on Monday. President-elect Rodrigo Duterte will continue his predecessor's macro economic policies focusing on higher infrastructure spending and fiscal efficiency, aides said on Thursday in a bid to end uncertainty around his growth agenda. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0510 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.78 109.01 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.3740 1.3730 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 32.590 32.542 -0.15 Korean won 1168.40 1162.60 -0.50 Baht 35.36 35.31 -0.16 Peso 46.590 46.640 +0.11 Rupiah 13311 13295 -0.12 Rupee 66.74 66.62 -0.18 Ringgit 4.0315 4.0255 -0.15 Yuan 6.5218 6.5140 -0.12 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.78 120.30 +10.59 Sing dlr 1.3740 1.4177 +3.18 Taiwan dlr 32.590 33.066 +1.46 Korean won 1168.40 1172.50 +0.35 Baht 35.36 36.00 +1.81 Peso 46.59 47.06 +1.01 Rupiah 13311 13785 +3.56 Rupee 66.74 66.15 -0.88 Ringgit 4.0315 4.2935 +6.50 Yuan 6.5218 6.4936 -0.43 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)