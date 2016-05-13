* BOK holds rate as expected, analysts see June cut
* Ringgit dips; Malaysia Q1 growth at 6-1/2-year low
* Yuan to suffer worst week since late March
* Philippine peso up; president-elect aims for continuity
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 13 South Korea's won led losses
among emerging Asian currencies on Friday on expectations of an
interest rate cut, while regional currencies slid as a top
Federal Reserve official backed up U.S. tightening.
Most emerging Asian currencies were set to report weekly
slumps with the won underperforming on persistent
concerns over slowing global growth.
Earlier, the Bank of Korea left its policy interest rate
at 1.50 percent unchanged, but economists expect a
slash as soon as next month, given an overhaul of local
shipbuilders and shipping companies.
"If the BOK cuts in the coming months, in line with our
forecast for a June cut, the move could be justified as a
palliative measure to offset the negative impact of
restructuring on employment and private consumption," HSBC
economists stated in a note.
"Domestic demand is the one variable that the BOK can best
influence, especially when considering the persistently subdued
external demand outlook," they added.
The South Korean currency was down 0.5 percent as of 0510
GMT, extending its weekly loss to 1.2 percent.
With growing bets on a rate cut, sentiment on the South
Korean currency already became the worst among regional units in
the last two weeks with its bearish bets at largest since early
March, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
Central banks in other Asian countries such as Japan and
Taiwan are expected to join easing to prop up growth.
By contrast, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on
Thursday the U.S. central bank should raise interest rates again
if data from the second quarter confirms the domestic labour
market is near full strength and inflation is on track to
accelerate.
The comments lifted the dollar. Investors were
awaiting U.S. economic data such as April retail sales, due
later in the day, to check the health of the world's top
economy.
WEEKLY ASIA FX LOSSES
Most emerging Asian currencies were on the course for
another week of losses as global economic growth stayed sluggish
with hopes waning on a recovery in China. The world's
second-largest economy reported that its exports and imports in
April fell more than expected.
The Chinese yuan has eased 0.5 percent against
the dollar so far this week, which would be the largest weekly
decline since late March, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"There is still an outside chance of both the Fed hiking
rates and/or the PBOC allowing the yuan to devalue given the
shaky domestic economic recovery," said Stephen Innes, a senior
trader for FX broker OANDA Asia Pacific in Singapore, referring
to the People's Bank of China.
"The markets appear very anxious with growing concerns that
China's massive stimulus efforts now have long-lasting marginal
effects while the unbridled mainland credit boom has increased
the financial sector's risks dynamically."
Tracking the renminbi's weakness, Singapore's dollar
has slumped 0.9 percent to the U.S. dollar throughout
this week.
The Malaysian ringgit has lost 0.6 percent so far
this week on sustained concerns over troubled state fund
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
Disputes between 1MDB and Abu Dhabi state-owned
International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) intensified, with
IPIC saying there was a fresh default by 1MDB.
Adding to pressure on the ringgit, Malaysia posted its
slowest economic growth in 6-1/2 years in the first quarter hurt
by low oil and commodity prices and tepid domestic demand.
Taiwan's dollar slid 0.5 percent so far this week
and the Thailand's baht declined 0.6 percent. Both of
the currencies came under pressure from equity outflows.
The Philippine peso bucked against regional
weakness with a 1.1 percent gain so far this week after a
presidential election on Monday.
President-elect Rodrigo Duterte will continue his
predecessor's macro economic policies focusing on higher
infrastructure spending and fiscal efficiency, aides said on
Thursday in a bid to end uncertainty around his growth agenda.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0510 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 108.78 109.01 +0.21
Sing dlr 1.3740 1.3730 -0.07
Taiwan dlr 32.590 32.542 -0.15
Korean won 1168.40 1162.60 -0.50
Baht 35.36 35.31 -0.16
Peso 46.590 46.640 +0.11
Rupiah 13311 13295 -0.12
Rupee 66.74 66.62 -0.18
Ringgit 4.0315 4.0255 -0.15
Yuan 6.5218 6.5140 -0.12
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 108.78 120.30 +10.59
Sing dlr 1.3740 1.4177 +3.18
Taiwan dlr 32.590 33.066 +1.46
Korean won 1168.40 1172.50 +0.35
Baht 35.36 36.00 +1.81
Peso 46.59 47.06 +1.01
Rupiah 13311 13785 +3.56
Rupee 66.74 66.15 -0.88
Ringgit 4.0315 4.2935 +6.50
Yuan 6.5218 6.4936 -0.43
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)