May 16 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.73 108.65 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.3730 1.3725 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 32.642 32.626 -0.05 Korean won 1179.20 1171.40 -0.66 Baht 35.41 35.43 +0.06 Peso 46.570 46.555 -0.03 Rupiah 13325 13315 -0.08 Rupee 66.77 66.77 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0370 4.0265 -0.26 Yuan 6.5288 6.5300 +0.02 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.73 120.30 +10.64 Sing dlr 1.3730 1.4177 +3.26 Taiwan dlr 32.642 33.066 +1.30 Korean won 1179.20 1172.50 -0.57 Baht 35.41 36.00 +1.67 Peso 46.57 47.06 +1.05 Rupiah 13325 13785 +3.45 Rupee 66.77 66.15 -0.92 Ringgit 4.0370 4.2935 +6.35 Yuan 6.5288 6.4936 -0.54 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)