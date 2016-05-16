* Won down on Korean rate cut view; 1,180/dlr seen supported * Yuan near end-Feb low on weak mid-point; corp bids support * Baht edges up; Thai Q1 GDP stronger-than-expected (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 16 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Monday, as rising doubts over the sustainability of China's economic recovery hurt risk sentiment while the dollar held firm after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data. Thailand's baht, however, edged up on stronger-than-expected economic growth in the first quarter. Regional currencies recovered some of their earlier losses as China's yuan gained slightly although the renminbi stayed around a 2-1/2-month low. The Chinese unit found support from corporate demand. The South Korean won hit a two-month low as investors continued to bet that the central bank will cut interest rates next month. China's investment, factory output and retail sales all grew more slowly than expected in April, data showed over the weekend, adding to doubts over a rebound in the world's second-largest economy. The dollar stayed near a two-week high against a basket of six major currencies as U.S. retail sales rose 1.3 percent, the largest growth in more than a year, indicating the world's top economy was regaining momentum. "We expect EM Asian currencies to stay vulnerable and weaken modestly versus the dollar on account of market worries about China's moderating recovery," said Qi Gao, an emerging Asian currency strategist for Scotiabank in a note. WON The won lost as much as 0.7 percent to 1,180.0 per dollar, its weakest since March 17, tracking the greenback's overall strength. The South Korean currency pared some of its earlier losses as local exporters bought it for settlements on dips with a chart support level at 1,183.5, a 100-day moving average. It has been stronger than the average since March 17. "Despite expectations of a BOK rate cut, the won's recent slump was excessive," said a currency trader at a South Korean stock brokerage in Seoul, referring to the Bank of Korea. "The won is seen supported around 1,180 and I doubt if it will weaken further." Last week, the South Korean currency lost 1.5 percent against the dollar, underperforming regional peers. South Korea's central bank on Friday kept its policy interest rate at 1.50 percent unchanged, but many economists expect the central bank to cut in June to support the economy amid restructuring of ailing shipbuilding and shipping industries. BAHT The baht hit a session high of 35.34 per dollar after data showed Thailand's economy grew 0.9 percent in the first quarter from the previous three months, beating a market forecast for an expansion of 0.6 percent. The Thai currency later pared gains as economists do not expect the growth momentum to be sustained amid slumping exports and weak consumption. Government bond prices fell, limiting the currency's upside. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0415 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.88 108.65 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.3710 1.3725 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 32.667 32.626 -0.13 Korean won 1177.40 1171.40 -0.51 Baht 35.40 35.43 +0.08 Peso 46.550 46.555 +0.01 Rupiah 13320 13315 -0.04 Rupee 66.84 66.77 -0.11 Ringgit 4.0310 4.0265 -0.11 Yuan 6.5270 6.5300 +0.05 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.88 120.30 +10.49 Sing dlr 1.3710 1.4177 +3.41 Taiwan dlr 32.667 33.066 +1.22 Korean won 1177.40 1172.50 -0.42 Baht 35.40 36.00 +1.69 Peso 46.55 47.06 +1.10 Rupiah 13320 13785 +3.49 Rupee 66.84 66.15 -1.03 Ringgit 4.0310 4.2935 +6.51 Yuan 6.5270 6.4936 -0.51 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)