May 18 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.94 109.16 +0.20 Sing dlr 1.3721 1.3694 -0.20 Taiwan dlr 32.670 32.630 -0.12 Korean won 1179.60 1173.70 -0.50 Baht 35.58 35.50 -0.22 Peso 46.520 46.430 -0.19 Rupiah 13315 13295 -0.15 Rupee 66.87 66.87 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0250 4.0185 -0.16 Yuan 6.5254 6.5260 +0.01 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.94 120.30 +10.43 Sing dlr 1.3721 1.4177 +3.32 Taiwan dlr 32.670 33.066 +1.21 Korean won 1179.60 1172.50 -0.60 Baht 35.58 36.00 +1.18 Peso 46.52 47.06 +1.16 Rupiah 13315 13785 +3.53 Rupee 66.87 66.15 -1.08 Ringgit 4.0250 4.2935 +6.67 Yuan 6.5254 6.4936 -0.49 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)