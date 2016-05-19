* Yuan weakens after PBOC fixes midpoint at 3-1/2-month low
* Rupiah hits 3-month trough; Indonesia bonds sold off
* Won, ringgit at over 2-month lows on foreign selling
* Some see risks of S.Korea rate cut delay if Fed moves
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 19 Emerging Asian currencies lost
ground on Thursday, with China's yuan falling to levels not seen
since early March, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest
policy meeting put the possibility of a June interest rate hike
firmly on the table.
The dollar rose after the Fed minutes released on Wednesday
showed that most U.S. central bank policymakers were leaning
toward a rate increase next month if economic data continued to
improve.
The yuan slid after the central bank set its
daily guidance rate at the softest in 3-1/2 months.
Indonesia's rupiah hit a three-month low as
investors sold government bonds. The South Korean won
and the Malaysian ringgit both slumped to more than two
month lows on selling by foreign investors.
The Philippine peso fell to its softest level in
more than a week, despite data showing the economy expanded at
the fastest annual pace in nearly three years in the first
quarter.
After the Fed minutes, CME Fed fund futures indicated that
the probability of a June rate increase rose to 34 percent from
19 percent earlier in the day.
"The recent U.S. economic data have been constructive and
supports the case for a rate hike. The minutes reinforced our
earlier call for the Fed to hike rates twice this year - once in
June and another one in December," said Christopher Wong, a
senior FX strategist for Maybank in Singapore.
"We are seeing a repricing and readjustment of positions in
USD/Asia ex-Japan FX. We should see UST yields higher and
USD/Asia ex-Japan should also drift higher."
Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields on Wednesday rose to their
highest in nearly two months. Rising U.S. Treasury yields
usually reduce the appeal of higher returns from Asia and could
spur capital outflows from the region.
Caution grew over possible intervention by Asian foreign
exchange authorities to stem their currency losses, as such
depreciation could accelerate capital flight.
Traders and analysts said the daily fixing for the yuan was
not as weak as some had expected, indicating the People's Bank
of China is keen to stabilise the currency market.
"The central bank will control market expectations and will
not allow extreme movement in the yuan," said Qi Gao, an
emerging Asian currency strategist for Scotiabank in Hong Kong.
RUPIAH
The rupiah lost 1.0 percent to 13,520 per dollar, its
weakest since Feb. 19, tracking weakness in non-deliverable
forwards.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate,
which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange
rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,467, its weakest since then.
Some state-run banks bought the rupiah around its lows,
increasing caution over possible intervention by the central
bank to stem its depreciation, traders said.
WON
The won fell as much as 0.8 percent to 1,192.4 per dollar,
its weakest since March 16.
The South Korean currency recovered some of earlier losses
as investors grew wary of possible intervention. Offshore funds
and local exporters bought it on dips around the session low.
The authorities have been suspected of stepping into the
market to curb the won's depreciation recently, traders said.
Growing views that the Fed will raise rates in June or July
could prompt the Bank of Korea to hold off on an expected rate
cut next month, some analysts said.
"The BOK is more likely to move in July than in June. Before
a cut, it needs to ease concerns over potential capital
outflows," said Peter Park, fixed-income analyst at NH
Investment & Securities in Seoul, referring to the Bank of
Korea.
Foreign investors dumped treasury bond futures,
which analysts said was a move to unwind some bets on a central
bank interest rate slash in June.
The monetary authority has been expected to lower borrowing
costs to help Asia's fourth-largest economy weather
restructuring of massive shipbuilding and shipping industries.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0525 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 110.21 110.19 -0.02
Sing dlr 1.3813 1.3819 +0.04
Taiwan dlr 32.785 32.705 -0.24
Korean won 1191.45 1182.60 -0.74
Baht 35.76 35.58 -0.50
Peso 46.900 46.660 -0.51
Rupiah 13520 13384 -1.01
Rupee 67.22 66.97 -0.37
Ringgit 4.0840 4.0495 -0.84
Yuan 6.5441 6.5398 -0.07
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 110.21 120.30 +9.16
Sing dlr 1.3813 1.4177 +2.64
Taiwan dlr 32.785 33.066 +0.86
Korean won 1191.45 1172.50 -1.59
Baht 35.76 36.00 +0.67
Peso 46.90 47.06 +0.34
Rupiah 13520 13785 +1.96
Rupee 67.22 66.15 -1.59
Ringgit 4.0840 4.2935 +5.13
Yuan 6.5441 6.4936 -0.77
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by
Kim Coghill)