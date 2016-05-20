May 20 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.94 109.95 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.3790 1.3802 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 32.730 32.802 +0.22 Korean won 1186.90 1191.70 +0.40 *Baht 35.70 35.70 0.00 Peso 46.720 46.800 +0.17 Rupiah 13550 13550 +0.00 Rupee 67.36 67.36 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0690 4.0815 +0.31 Yuan 6.5391 6.5530 +0.21 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.94 120.30 +9.42 Sing dlr 1.3790 1.4177 +2.81 Taiwan dlr 32.730 33.066 +1.03 Korean won 1186.90 1172.50 -1.21 Baht 35.70 36.00 +0.84 Peso 46.72 47.06 +0.73 Rupiah 13550 13785 +1.73 Rupee 67.36 66.15 -1.80 Ringgit 4.0690 4.2935 +5.52 Yuan 6.5391 6.4936 -0.70 * Thailand's financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)