SINGAPORE, May 23 The following table shows
rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0139 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous Pct
day Move
Japan yen 109.69 110.22 +0.48
Sing dlr 1.3786 1.3816 +0.22
Taiwan dlr 32.670 32.752 +0.25
Korean won 1184.10 1190.20 +0.52
Baht 35.62 35.70 +0.22
Peso 46.830 46.750 -0.17
Rupiah 13600 13605 +0.04
Rupee 67.44 67.45 +0.01
Ringgit 4.0730 4.0815 +0.21
Yuan 6.5425 6.5493 +0.10
Change so
far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev Pct
year Move
Japan yen 109.69 120.30 +9.67
Sing dlr 1.3786 1.4177 +2.84
Taiwan dlr 32.670 33.066 +1.21
Korean won 1184.10 1172.50 -0.98
Baht 35.62 36.00 +1.07
Peso 46.83 47.06 +0.49
Rupiah 13600 13785 +1.36
Rupee 67.44 66.15 -1.91
Ringgit 4.0730 4.2935 +5.41
Yuan 6.5425 6.4936 -0.75
