May 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.41 109.24 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.3809 1.3778 -0.22 Taiwan dlr 32.670 32.656 -0.04 Korean won 1186.82 1182.90 -0.33 Baht 35.73 35.67 -0.18 Peso 46.840 46.790 -0.11 Rupiah 13590 13580 -0.07 Rupee 67.49 67.49 0.00 Ringgit 4.1030 4.0830 -0.49 Yuan 6.5570 6.5585 +0.02 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.41 120.30 +9.95 Sing dlr 1.3809 1.4177 +2.66 Taiwan dlr 32.670 33.066 +1.21 Korean won 1186.82 1172.50 -1.21 Baht 35.73 36.00 +0.76 Peso 46.84 47.06 +0.47 Rupiah 13590 13785 +1.43 Rupee 67.49 66.15 -1.99 Ringgit 4.1030 4.2935 +4.64 Yuan 6.5570 6.4936 -0.97 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)