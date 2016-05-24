US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
May 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.41 109.24 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.3809 1.3778 -0.22 Taiwan dlr 32.670 32.656 -0.04 Korean won 1186.82 1182.90 -0.33 Baht 35.73 35.67 -0.18 Peso 46.840 46.790 -0.11 Rupiah 13590 13580 -0.07 Rupee 67.49 67.49 0.00 Ringgit 4.1030 4.0830 -0.49 Yuan 6.5570 6.5585 +0.02 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.41 120.30 +9.95 Sing dlr 1.3809 1.4177 +2.66 Taiwan dlr 32.670 33.066 +1.21 Korean won 1186.82 1172.50 -1.21 Baht 35.73 36.00 +0.76 Peso 46.84 47.06 +0.47 Rupiah 13590 13785 +1.43 Rupee 67.49 66.15 -1.99 Ringgit 4.1030 4.2935 +4.64 Yuan 6.5570 6.4936 -0.97 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)