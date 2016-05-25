May 25 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.11 110.00 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.3824 1.3810 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 32.667 32.720 +0.16 Korean won 1189.90 1192.70 +0.24 Baht 35.78 35.74 -0.13 Peso 46.875 46.920 +0.10 Rupiah 13675 13685 +0.07 Rupee 67.75 67.75 +0.00 Ringgit 4.1195 4.1230 +0.08 Yuan 6.5615 6.5590 -0.04 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 110.11 120.30 +9.25 Sing dlr 1.3824 1.4177 +2.55 Taiwan dlr 32.667 33.066 +1.22 Korean won 1189.90 1172.50 -1.46 Baht 35.78 36.00 +0.61 Peso 46.88 47.06 +0.39 Rupiah 13675 13785 +0.80 Rupee 67.75 66.15 -2.36 Ringgit 4.1195 4.2935 +4.22 Yuan 6.5615 6.4936 -1.03 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)