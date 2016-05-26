* Ringgit gains on oil, traders cover bearish bets * Rupiah up on bonds; Indonesia c.bank flags June rate cut * Taiwan dollar hits 2-week high on equity inflows * Yuan edges up as PBOC sets strong midpoint (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 26 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday as the dollar broadly eased ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen's speech, causing investors to unwind some of their bearish bets on regional units against the greenback. The Malaysian ringgit led regional gains as higher crude prices eased concerns over the country's falling oil and gas revenues. Indonesia's rupiah advanced on higher government bond prices after the central bank governor on Wednesday indicated that another rate cut was possible in June. The Taiwan dollar hit a two-week high on stock inflows. The Chinese yuan edged up as the central bank set its daily guidance rate firmer. The U.S. dollar retreated from a near two-month peak against a basket of six major currencies as investors awaited Yellen's remarks on Friday for clues on whether a rate hike is imminent. "It is a time to take profits from the recent dollar's strength," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul. "Emerging currencies also received some comfort as oil prices rose despite a strong dollar." RINGGIT The ringgit found more support as traders covered bearish bets in the currency on the greenback's broad weakness. The Malaysian currency's appreciation accelerated once it strengthened past 4.1000 per dollar, traders said. "Investors may need to cut some more long dollar positions, probably another 0.3 to 0.5 percent as the market is now trading 'risk-on'," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. RUPIAH The rupiah advanced, tracking rises in most government bond , especially long-dated debt. Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said on Wednesday the central bank may ease monetary policy again next month, in a sign that policy makers are keen to stoke a slowing economy despite risks of capital outflows from the Fed's rate hike. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,615, stronger than the previous 13,671. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained 0.3 percent to 32.550 per dollar, its strongest since May 12. Foreign financial institutions bought the island's currency, probably to purchase local equities, currency traders said. Foreign investors were net buyers of Taiwan's stocks on Wednesday. Still, exporters were on the sidelines even with the end of May approaching, expecting further weakness in the Taiwan dollar. Exporters' demand for settlements usually strengthens around month-end. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0420 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.69 110.19 +0.46 Sing dlr 1.3770 1.3779 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 32.558 32.652 +0.29 Korean won 1182.90 1182.50 -0.03 Baht 35.63 35.70 +0.18 Peso 46.680 46.785 +0.22 Rupiah 13605 13650 +0.33 Rupee 67.35 67.33 -0.02 Ringgit 4.0800 4.1035 +0.58 Yuan 6.5565 6.5604 +0.06 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.69 120.30 +9.67 Sing dlr 1.3770 1.4177 +2.96 Taiwan dlr 32.558 33.066 +1.56 Korean won 1182.90 1172.50 -0.88 Baht 35.63 36.00 +1.04 Peso 46.68 47.06 +0.81 Rupiah 13605 13785 +1.32 Rupee 67.35 66.15 -1.77 Ringgit 4.0800 4.2935 +5.23 Yuan 6.5565 6.4936 -0.96 (Additional reporting by Loh Liang-sa in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)