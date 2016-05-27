May 27 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.85 109.76 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.3742 1.3735 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 32.501 32.576 +0.23 Korean won 1178.90 1180.40 +0.13 Baht 35.58 35.61 +0.07 Peso 46.675 46.690 +0.03 Rupiah 13570 13602 +0.24 Rupee 67.17 67.17 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0740 4.0815 +0.18 Yuan 6.5534 6.5599 +0.10 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.85 120.30 +9.51 Sing dlr 1.3742 1.4177 +3.17 Taiwan dlr 32.501 33.066 +1.74 Korean won 1178.90 1172.50 -0.54 Baht 35.58 36.00 +1.18 Peso 46.68 47.06 +0.82 Rupiah 13570 13785 +1.58 Rupee 67.17 66.15 -1.52 Ringgit 4.0740 4.2935 +5.39 Yuan 6.5534 6.4936 -0.91 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)