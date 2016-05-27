* Won leads weekly Asia FX gains on S.Korea exporters * Taiwan dollar over 2-week high on equity inflows * Some see risks of dovish Yellen despite rising caution (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 27 Most emerging Asian currencies edged up on Friday and were poised for weekly rebounds, but sentiment stayed cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments later in the day that will shed more light on the timing of a U.S. rate hike. Regional currencies started the day firmer on the dollar's broad weakness overnight, but pared some of their gains before Yellen speaks at an event hosted by Harvard University Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at 1715 GMT. "Markets could be kept in suspense until Yellen's speech," said Christopher Wong, a senior FX strategist for Maybank in Singapore, expecting emerging Asian currencies to consolidate. "She is likely to strike a balanced tone, with little surprises - acknowledging that economic data have been fairly resilient, reiterating that Fed tightening remains gradual and not committing to a timeline on the next rate hike." Top Fed officials have recently indicated the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates in June or July given signs of growth momentum in the world's top economy. On Thursday, Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said that he felt the economy was on a "solid footing" and within reach of the Fed's inflation and employment goals. Such hawkish remarks came as the minutes of the Fed's April meeting suggested a near-term increase in borrowing costs. Sentiment towards emerging Asian currencies became more bearish in the last two weeks, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. But most regional units were set to strengthen for the week after suffering losses over the previous three weeks. Some analysts saw risks that Yellen may sound dovish as she said in late March that the central bank may not rush to raise rates. "The danger now, especially after the market has bought into the re-pricing story in the past week and a half, is that Yellen totally unravels what her colleagues have done in the past few weeks," said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC Bank in Singapore. WON LEADS WEEKLY GAINS South Korea's won has crawled up 0.9 percent against the dollar so far this week, leading weekly gains among regional currencies. Local exporters' demand for settlements increased with the month-end approaching and those corporate bids spurred investors at home and abroad to scramble to unwind bearish bets. The Taiwan dollar advanced to its strongest in more than two weeks on stock inflows on Friday and is up 0.7 percent versus the U.S. dollar so far this week. Foreign investors bought a combined net T$12.4 billion ($381.3 million) worth of local equities in the previous four sessions. India's rupee has risen 0.6 percent so far this week as worries about capital outflows eased. The Singapore dollar has advanced 0.5 percent versus the greenback throughout the week. Investors rushed to cover pessimistic positions as the Singapore dollar has a strong chart support at the 100-day moving average, currently at 1.3828. It has been closing daily sessions firmer than the average since early February. The currency also found support from demand against the neighbouring Malaysian ringgit. The Indonesian rupiah has risen 0.3 percent so far this week, tracking higher bond prices after the central bank suggested it may cut interest rates again in June. Thailand's baht and the Philippine peso have edged up 0.1 percent, respectively. The Chinese yuan bucked the regionally firmer trend, having eased 0.2 percent so far this week. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.91 109.76 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.3744 1.3735 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 32.512 32.576 +0.20 Korean won 1179.10 1180.40 +0.11 Baht 35.63 35.61 -0.07 Peso 46.700 46.690 -0.02 Rupiah 13570 13602 +0.24 Rupee 67.07 67.17 +0.15 Ringgit 4.0790 4.0815 +0.06 Yuan 6.5585 6.5599 +0.02 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.91 120.30 +9.45 Sing dlr 1.3744 1.4177 +3.15 Taiwan dlr 32.512 33.066 +1.70 Korean won 1179.10 1172.50 -0.56 Baht 35.63 36.00 +1.04 Peso 46.70 47.06 +0.77 Rupiah 13570 13785 +1.58 Rupee 67.07 66.15 -1.37 Ringgit 4.0790 4.2935 +5.26 Yuan 6.5585 6.4936 -0.99 ($1 = 32.5200 Taiwan dollar) (Additional reporting by Loh Liang-sa in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)