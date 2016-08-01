Aug 1 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.55 102.04 -0.50
Sing dlr 1.3408 1.3397 -0.08
Taiwan dlr 31.771 31.926 +0.49
Korean won 1112.60 1120.20 +0.68
Baht 34.78 34.82 +0.12
Peso 46.980 47.110 +0.28
Rupiah 13075 13097 +0.17
Rupee 67.02 67.02 +0.00
Ringgit 4.0400 4.0670 +0.67
Yuan 6.6345 6.6401 +0.08
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.55 120.30 +17.31
Sing dlr 1.3408 1.4177 +5.74
Taiwan dlr 31.771 33.066 +4.08
Korean won 1112.60 1172.50 +5.38
Baht 34.78 36.00 +3.51
Peso 46.98 47.06 +0.17
Rupiah 13075 13785 +5.43
Rupee 67.02 66.15 -1.29
Ringgit 4.0400 4.2935 +6.27
Yuan 6.6345 6.4936 -2.12
