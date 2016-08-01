* Yuan edges up on dlr; PBOC suspected to support renminbi * Won at 13-mth high on stock inflows; 1,108.8/dlr resisted * Taiwan dollar near 1-year peak on foreign stock demand (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 1 Most emerging Asian currencies extended gains on Monday as disappointing U.S. economic growth reduced expectations of a near-term interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, encouraging investors to keep seeking higher yields in the region. The Chinese yuan edged up as major state banks were again suspected of intervening on behalf of the People's Bank of China to offset robust dollar demand, traders said. South Korea's won hit a more than 13-month high as foreign investors continued to buy Seoul shares. Taiwan's dollar also touched a near one-year peak on equity inflows. The Indonesian rupiah rose to its strongest level in more than two weeks as local stocks and bonds advanced. The Malaysian ringgit hit a 1-1/2-week peak. The U.S. economy grew at a 1.2 percent annual rate in the second quarter, less than a half of a 2.6 percent expansion forecast, data showed on Friday. That caused investors to scale back prospects of a Fed rate hike this year. Fed funds rate futures are pricing in only around a 30 percent chance of a rate hike by December, compared with about 50 percent early last week. On Monday, New York Fed President William Dudley said the U.S. central bank should be cautious in considering an interest rate increase due to lingering risks to the U.S. economy. "As the Fed is less likely to hike its policy rates before December, we continue to expect EM Asian currencies to benefit from accommodative external liquidity, reflationary policies and steadier market sentiment in the coming weeks," said Qi Gao, an emerging Asian currency strategist for Scotiabank, in a note. Gao said the won, the Singapore dollar, the rupiah and the Indian rupee would be main beneficiaries in the region. WON The won rose as much as 0.9 percent to trade at 1,110.3 per dollar, its strongest since June 25, 2015. Foreign investors were set to extend their buying streak in the main South Korean stock exchange to an 18th consecutive session. They have bought a net 4.2 trillion won ($3.8 billion) worth of equities during the period, the Korea Exchange data showed. Caution grew over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem the won's strength as preliminary government data showed exports in July fell at the fastest pace in three months, far worse than expectations. The won has a major chart resistance at 1,108.8, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation from April last year to February 2016, analysts said. Local importers bought dollars for payments. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained nearly 0.7 percent to 31.720 to the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Aug. 11, 2015. Foreign financial institutions bought the Taiwan dollar to add local shares while exporters also purchased the island's currency around 31.800 for settlements. The central bank was suspected of curbing the Taiwan dollar's strength around the session high, but intervention was not seen strong, traders said. RINGGIT The ringgit advanced 1.1 percent to 4.0230 per dollar, its strongest since July 20. Traders unwound some of the worst-performing Asian currency last month. The Malaysian currency pared some of gains on sustained concerns over scandal-plagued state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Singapore's central bank said on Saturday it is examining the extent of involvement by Goldman Sachs' local unit in bond deals for 1MDB. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.40 102.04 -0.35 Sing dlr 1.3382 1.3397 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 31.721 31.926 +0.65 Korean won 1110.20 1120.20 +0.90 Baht 34.73 34.82 +0.26 Peso 46.965 47.110 +0.31 Rupiah 13070 13097 +0.21 Rupee 66.73 67.02 +0.43 Ringgit 4.0245 4.0670 +1.06 Yuan 6.6338 6.6401 +0.09 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.40 120.30 +17.48 Sing dlr 1.3382 1.4177 +5.94 Taiwan dlr 31.721 33.066 +4.24 Korean won 1110.20 1172.50 +5.61 Baht 34.73 36.00 +3.66 Peso 46.97 47.06 +0.20 Rupiah 13070 13785 +5.47 Rupee 66.73 66.15 -0.87 Ringgit 4.0245 4.2935 +6.68 Yuan 6.6338 6.4936 -2.11 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)