Aug 2 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.38 102.39 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.3428 1.3421 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 31.636 31.640 +0.01 Korean won 1111.00 1108.00 -0.27 Baht 34.80 34.76 -0.13 Peso 47.060 46.940 -0.25 Rupiah 13080 13070 -0.08 Rupee 66.74 66.74 0.00 Ringgit 4.0500 4.0215 -0.70 Yuan 6.6480 6.6423 -0.09 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.38 120.30 +17.50 Sing dlr 1.3428 1.4177 +5.58 Taiwan dlr 31.636 33.066 +4.52 Korean won 1111.00 1172.50 +5.54 Baht 34.80 36.00 +3.44 Peso 47.06 47.06 +0.00 Rupiah 13080 13785 +5.39 Rupee 66.74 66.15 -0.88 Ringgit 4.0500 4.2935 +6.01 Yuan 6.6480 6.4936 -2.32 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)