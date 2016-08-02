* China c.bank not seen intervening * RBA rate cut cements Asia easing policy views * Falling oil hurts Malaysia currency, bonds * Won resists regional slides to hit 13-mth high on inflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 2 Most emerging Asian currencies dipped on Tuesday as weaker U.S. and regional stocks and falling oil prices weighed on risk sentiment. China's yuan slid as the central bank largely stayed on the sidelines instead of supporting the currency, traders said. The Malaysian ringgit led regional losses as falling crude prices underscored worries about the country's oil and gas revenues. South Korea's won bucked the declining trend among its regional peers, hitting a more than 13-month high on sustained stock inflows. Most emerging Asian currencies weakened slighly as Australia's central bank cut its policy interest rate to a record low, as expected. The decision supported predictions that other monetary authorities in Asia may slash interest rates, undermining currencies in emerging Asia. Still, those countries offer higher interest rates than developed nations and regional currencies are likely to maintain strengthening bias, analysts said. "Emerging Asian currencies saw some kind of correction after recent rallies and as the RBA's move cemented expectations of interest rate cuts in across the region," said Yuna Park, currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul, referring to the Reserve Bank of Australia. "But risk sentiment could revive and support Asian currencies, given ample global liquidity and the dollar's weakness." RINGGIT The ringgit slid as U.S. crude broke $40 per barrel in the previous session amid persistent concerns over excessive production. Malaysia's government bond prices also fell. A senior Malaysian bank trader said he was looking to sell the ringgit, given low oil prices, but only on rallies as the U.S. dollar is seen weakening. The trader said a break of 4.0700 per dollar would cause him to add holdings in the greenback. WON The won turned firmer to touch 1,106.3, its strongest since June 25, 2015. Foreign investors were set to become net buyers for a 19th straight session in the Seoul's main stock market, reversing an initial net selling in the day. The South Korean currency started the local session weaker on growing caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem the won's strength. The authorities were on Monday suspected of stepping in the market. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.53 102.39 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.3424 1.3421 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 31.639 31.640 +0.00 Korean won 1106.04 1108.00 +0.18 Baht 34.77 34.76 -0.03 Peso 47.010 46.940 -0.15 Rupiah 13085 13070 -0.11 Rupee 66.75 66.74 -0.01 Ringgit 4.0465 4.0215 -0.62 Yuan 6.6482 6.6423 -0.09 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.53 120.30 +17.33 Sing dlr 1.3424 1.4177 +5.61 Taiwan dlr 31.639 33.066 +4.51 Korean won 1106.04 1172.50 +6.01 Baht 34.77 36.00 +3.54 Peso 47.01 47.06 +0.11 Rupiah 13085 13785 +5.35 Rupee 66.75 66.15 -0.89 Ringgit 4.0465 4.2935 +6.10 Yuan 6.6482 6.4936 -2.33 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Sam Holmes)