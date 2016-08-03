Aug 3 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.27 100.90 -0.37
Sing dlr 1.3408 1.3403 -0.04
Taiwan dlr 31.721 31.680 -0.13
Korean won 1114.40 1110.00 -0.39
Baht 34.79 34.75 -0.11
Peso 47.030 46.960 -0.15
Rupiah 13115 13095 -0.15
Rupee 66.73 66.73 +0.00
Ringgit 4.0650 4.0300 -0.86
Yuan 6.6292 6.6299 +0.01
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.27 120.30 +18.79
Sing dlr 1.3408 1.4177 +5.74
Taiwan dlr 31.721 33.066 +4.24
Korean won 1114.40 1172.50 +5.21
Baht 34.79 36.00 +3.48
Peso 47.03 47.06 +0.06
Rupiah 13115 13785 +5.11
Rupee 66.73 66.15 -0.87
Ringgit 4.0650 4.2935 +5.62
Yuan 6.6292 6.4936 -2.05
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)