By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 4 Bearish bets on the Chinese
yuan fell to a more than three-month low in the last two weeks
as the central bank stabilised the currency after it fell
through a key psychological level, a Reuters poll showed.
Sentiment on most other emerging Asian currencies grew even
more positive, meanwhile, as global investors continued to flock
to the region's stock and bond markets in search of higher
yields.
Bullish bets on some regional currencies were the highest in
two to three years, according to the poll of 20 fund managers,
analysts and currency traders conducted from Tuesday through
Thursday. (GRAPHIC: tmsnrt.rs/2aDRP78)
Bets on further declines in the yuan shrank to
the smallest since late April, when sentiment on the currency
was nearly neutral, according to the survey.
Last month, the renminbi weakened past the psychologically
important 6.7 per dollar mark, nearing six-year lows. But it has
rebounded 1 percent since then as the central bank intervened to
slow down the pace of its depreciation. Recent dollar weakness
has also helped the yuan rebound.
Still, the Chinese currency may fall more than 3 percent
against the dollar over the next 12 months, given the slowdown
in the world's second-largest economy, a separate Reuters poll
showed on Wednesday. The People's Bank of China will allow it to
resume weakening, analysts said.
Disappointing U.S. data in the last few weeks, especially
second-quarter economic growth, has caused investors to scale
back expectations of a near-term interest rate hike by the
Federal Reserve, taking steam out of the dollar.
Other major monetary authorities including the European
Central Bank and the Bank of England are expected to ease policy
further in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
Such stimulus is expected to push more capital into emerging
Asia as investors scour the world for better yields.
The Indonesia rupiah - which offers one of highest
yields in Asia - saw the largest bullish bets since April 2014.
South Korea's won saw the highest long positions
since July 2014 on equity inflows.
Optimistic bets on the Thai baht increased to the
largest since April 2013 on capital inflows, while the Taiwan
dollar saw the highest bullish bets since January 2013.
Foreign demand for Indian stocks and bonds lifted the
rupee's long positions to the largest since April 2015.
The Malaysian ringgit bucked the trend, however,
with short positions edging up on concerns over scandal-plagued
state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad and weak oil prices.
The poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers
believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging
market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore
dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars.
The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
4-Aug 0.12 -1.01 -0.52 -0.84 -0.67 -0.56 0.16 -0.04 -0.56
21-July 1.01 -0.50 0.06 -0.63 -0.37 0.11 0.04 0.10 -0.20
7-July 1.12 -0.11 -0.38 -0.69 0.09 0.24 0.06 0.18 -0.10
23-Jun 0.51 -0.12 -0.47 -0.44 -0.03 0.32 0.11 -0.02 -0.04
9-Jun 0.49 0.14 -0.03 -0.20 0.08 -0.05 0.30 -0.16 0.12
26-May 0.96 1.22 0.74 0.75 0.79 0.48 1.08 0.35 0.91
12-May 0.52 0.75 0.57 -0.08 0.51 -0.22 0.46 0.28 0.24
28-Apr 0.02 -0.36 -0.21 -0.25 -0.06 -0.46 -0.30 0.26 -0.03
14-Apr -0.20 -0.72 -0.57 -0.42 -0.23 -0.38 -0.75 -0.40 -0.16
31-Mar -0.13 -0.96 -0.78 -0.39 -0.39 -0.30 -0.93 -0.69 -0.12
17-Mar 0.21 -0.08 -0.01 -0.59 0.06 0.08 -0.26 -0.47 -0.16
