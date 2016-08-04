* Won gains as foreigners return to S.Korea stocks
* Malaysia ringgit, bonds rises on oil rebound
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 4 Most emerging Asian currencies
crawled higher on Thursday, tracking gains in regional stock
markets, while investors expected the Bank of England to cut
interest rates later in the day.
South Korea's won advanced as foreign investors
resumed buying Seoul shares.
The Malaysian ringgit rose as a temporary rebound
in crude prices eased concerns over the country's oil and gas
revenues. Higher oil prices also lifted Asian and U.S. equities.
The BoE is predicted to cut interest rates for the first
time since 2009 to a record-low 0.25 percent later in the day as
Britain's economy is seen on the brink of recession after June's
vote to leave the European Union.
Some analysts, however, warned of possible disappointment,
noting the Bank of Japan last week kept bond purchases steady,
defying expectations of more aggressive easing.
"Market expectations (on the BoE) are very high. The result
could be a rude shock also as in the BOJ and Abe," said Andy Ji,
Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in
Singapore, referring to the Japanese prime minister's
announcement of a fiscal plan that has also disappointed
investors.
"The market is calling the collective inability in
implementing more policy support a big bluff despite talk of
coordinate global spending," Ji said, adding any disappointment
in the BoE could hurt emerging Asian currencies and bonds.
Investors stayed cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data due on
Friday.
A report from payrolls processor ADP showed on Wednesday
U.S. private employers added 179,000 jobs in July, a tad above
market expectations and bolstering hopes that Friday's data
could show moderate growth in employment. Total non-farm
employment is expected to have risen by 180,000.
A solid reading could keep the chance of a U.S. interest
rate increase this year on investors' radar.
WON
The won rose as foreign investors were set to become net
buyers in Seoul's main stock exchange.
Foreigners sold local equities on Wednesday, snapping a
19-day buying spree.
The South Korean currency pared earlier gains with caution
lingering over possible intervention by the foreign exchange
authorities to stem its appreciation.
The authorities was seen keeping the won softer than 1,110
per dollar, traders said.
RINGGIT
The ringgit gained as oil prices extended a rebound on a
large draw on U.S. gasoline inventories.
Most of Malaysia's government bond prices also
rose, supporting the currency.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day as of 0350 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.23 101.25 +0.02
Sing dlr 1.3417 1.3412 -0.04
Taiwan dlr 31.692 31.750 +0.18
Korean won 1113.77 1117.60 +0.34
Baht 34.96 34.95 -0.02
Peso 47.010 47.030 +0.04
Rupiah 13142 13120 -0.17
Rupee 66.95 66.99 +0.06
Ringgit 4.0440 4.0560 +0.30
Yuan 6.6370 6.6365 -0.01
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.23 120.30 +18.84
Sing dlr 1.3417 1.4177 +5.66
Taiwan dlr 31.692 33.066 +4.34
Korean won 1113.77 1172.50 +5.27
Baht 34.96 36.00 +2.99
Peso 47.01 47.06 +0.11
Rupiah 13142 13785 +4.89
Rupee 66.95 66.15 -1.19
Ringgit 4.0440 4.2935 +6.17
Yuan 6.6370 6.4936 -2.16
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)