* Won gains as foreigners return to S.Korea stocks * Malaysia ringgit, bonds rises on oil rebound (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 4 Most emerging Asian currencies crawled higher on Thursday, tracking gains in regional stock markets, while investors expected the Bank of England to cut interest rates later in the day. South Korea's won advanced as foreign investors resumed buying Seoul shares. The Malaysian ringgit rose as a temporary rebound in crude prices eased concerns over the country's oil and gas revenues. Higher oil prices also lifted Asian and U.S. equities. The BoE is predicted to cut interest rates for the first time since 2009 to a record-low 0.25 percent later in the day as Britain's economy is seen on the brink of recession after June's vote to leave the European Union. Some analysts, however, warned of possible disappointment, noting the Bank of Japan last week kept bond purchases steady, defying expectations of more aggressive easing. "Market expectations (on the BoE) are very high. The result could be a rude shock also as in the BOJ and Abe," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore, referring to the Japanese prime minister's announcement of a fiscal plan that has also disappointed investors. "The market is calling the collective inability in implementing more policy support a big bluff despite talk of coordinate global spending," Ji said, adding any disappointment in the BoE could hurt emerging Asian currencies and bonds. Investors stayed cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data due on Friday. A report from payrolls processor ADP showed on Wednesday U.S. private employers added 179,000 jobs in July, a tad above market expectations and bolstering hopes that Friday's data could show moderate growth in employment. Total non-farm employment is expected to have risen by 180,000. A solid reading could keep the chance of a U.S. interest rate increase this year on investors' radar. WON The won rose as foreign investors were set to become net buyers in Seoul's main stock exchange. Foreigners sold local equities on Wednesday, snapping a 19-day buying spree. The South Korean currency pared earlier gains with caution lingering over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem its appreciation. The authorities was seen keeping the won softer than 1,110 per dollar, traders said. RINGGIT The ringgit gained as oil prices extended a rebound on a large draw on U.S. gasoline inventories. Most of Malaysia's government bond prices also rose, supporting the currency. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day as of 0350 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.23 101.25 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.3417 1.3412 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 31.692 31.750 +0.18 Korean won 1113.77 1117.60 +0.34 Baht 34.96 34.95 -0.02 Peso 47.010 47.030 +0.04 Rupiah 13142 13120 -0.17 Rupee 66.95 66.99 +0.06 Ringgit 4.0440 4.0560 +0.30 Yuan 6.6370 6.6365 -0.01 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.23 120.30 +18.84 Sing dlr 1.3417 1.4177 +5.66 Taiwan dlr 31.692 33.066 +4.34 Korean won 1113.77 1172.50 +5.27 Baht 34.96 36.00 +2.99 Peso 47.01 47.06 +0.11 Rupiah 13142 13785 +4.89 Rupee 66.95 66.15 -1.19 Ringgit 4.0440 4.2935 +6.17 Yuan 6.6370 6.4936 -2.16 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)