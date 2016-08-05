Aug 5 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.22 101.22 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.3413 1.3422 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 31.663 31.710 +0.15 Korean won 1112.10 1114.00 +0.17 Baht 34.88 34.93 +0.14 Peso 47.010 47.020 +0.02 Rupiah 13125 13135 +0.08 Rupee 66.91 66.91 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0340 4.0490 +0.37 Yuan 6.6427 6.6426 -0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.22 120.30 +18.85 Sing dlr 1.3413 1.4177 +5.70 Taiwan dlr 31.663 33.066 +4.43 Korean won 1112.10 1172.50 +5.43 Baht 34.88 36.00 +3.21 Peso 47.01 47.06 +0.11 Rupiah 13125 13785 +5.03 Rupee 66.91 66.15 -1.14 Ringgit 4.0340 4.2935 +6.43 Yuan 6.6427 6.4936 -2.24 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)