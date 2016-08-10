Aug 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.38 101.90 +0.51 Sing dlr 1.3413 1.3437 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 31.272 31.455 +0.59 Korean won 1098.40 1106.10 +0.70 Baht 34.80 34.96 +0.46 Peso 46.770 46.850 +0.17 Rupiah 13120 13130 +0.08 Rupee 66.84 66.84 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0090 4.0280 +0.47 Yuan 6.6520 6.6601 +0.12 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.38 120.30 +18.66 Sing dlr 1.3413 1.4177 +5.70 Taiwan dlr 31.272 33.066 +5.74 Korean won 1098.40 1172.50 +6.75 Baht 34.80 36.00 +3.45 Peso 46.77 47.06 +0.62 Rupiah 13120 13785 +5.07 Rupee 66.84 66.15 -1.03 Ringgit 4.0090 4.2935 +7.10 Yuan 6.6520 6.4936 -2.38 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)