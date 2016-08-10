* Offshore funds chase won; S.Korea intervention seen week * Taiwan dollar hits 13-mth peak on stock inflows, exporters * Ringgit up 1 pct to 3-week high; Malaysia bonds prices up (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 10 Most emerging Asian currencies rallied on Wednesday as downbeat U.S. economic data hurt the dollar and Treasury yields, driving a hunt for yield in the region. South Korea's won strengthened past a psychological resistance level of 1,100 per dollar to hit a near 15-month high on sustained equity inflows. Taiwan's dollar touched a 13-month peak on stock inflows and exporters. Malaysia's ringgit rose to its strongest in more than three weeks. The dollar fell against a basket of six major currencies as it lost some of momentum after data showing U.S. labour productivity in the April-June period fell for the third straight quarter. The data raised doubts over U.S. companies' ability to maintain the strong pace of hiring seen in the recent months. Previously, July's solid nonfarm payrolls released last week had slightly increased the odds of the U.S. Federal Reserve's tightening this year and supported the dollar broadly. "Higher yield currencies are leading the charge, stoked by booming risk appetite," said Stephen Innes, a senior currency trader for online multi-asset trading services Oanda Asia Pacific in Singapore. "Asia FX continues to remain supported, propelled by the Goldilocks Principle that the U.S. economy is healthy, but not buoyant enough for a Fed policy response." WON The won jumped 1.3 percent to 1,091.8 per dollar, its strongest since May 22, 2015. Offshore funds rushed to buy the South Korean currency, betting further appreciation. Local exporters scrambled for the unit for settlements. The South Korean foreign exchange authorities were suspected of curbing the won's strength, though only modest intervention was seen, traders said. "The authorities are unlikely to aggressively intervene, given the global risk appetite," said a senior trader at a South Korean bank in Seoul. "The exchange rate may fall to 1,080 and 1,050 eventually despite some fluctuations," the trader added, referring to the dollar/won level. Analysts said the won is seen strengthening to 1,059-1,066 as it broke through a chart resistance area between 1,098 and 1,105. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced 0.8 percent to 31.200 per the U.S. dollar, its strongest since July 22 last year, in the absence of central bank intervention to stem the local currency's strength. Foreign investors were net buyers in the local stock market in the previous four straight sessions. Exporters bought the island's currency around 31.300-31.400 for settlements. But importers started to purchase the U.S. dollar for payments around 31.200-31.300, limiting the Taiwan dollar's upside. RINGGIT The ringgit gained 1.0 percent to 3.9870 per dollar, its strongest since July 19. Most of Malaysia's government bond prices rose, supporting the currency. "All pointed to sustained and long-term money flows to Asia including Malaysia as long as major central banks keep interest rates at zero," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, looking to buy the ringgit on dips. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0410 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.31 101.90 +0.58 Sing dlr 1.3393 1.3437 +0.33 Taiwan dlr 31.213 31.455 +0.78 Korean won 1092.10 1106.10 +1.28 Baht 34.76 34.96 +0.59 Peso 46.775 46.850 +0.16 Rupiah 13115 13130 +0.11 Rupee 66.68 66.84 +0.24 Ringgit 3.9920 4.0280 +0.90 Yuan 6.6467 6.6601 +0.20 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.31 120.30 +18.74 Sing dlr 1.3393 1.4177 +5.85 Taiwan dlr 31.213 33.066 +5.94 Korean won 1092.10 1172.50 +7.36 Baht 34.76 36.00 +3.58 Peso 46.78 47.06 +0.61 Rupiah 13115 13785 +5.11 Rupee 66.68 66.15 -0.79 Ringgit 3.9920 4.2935 +7.55 Yuan 6.6467 6.4936 -2.30 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Sam Holmes)