Aug 11 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.25 101.26 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.3417 1.3417 0.00 Taiwan dlr 31.205 31.225 +0.06 Korean won 1096.64 1095.40 -0.11 Baht 34.80 34.74 -0.17 Peso 46.740 46.750 +0.02 Rupiah 13110 13112 +0.02 Rupee 66.72 66.72 0.00 Ringgit 4.0080 3.9880 -0.50 Yuan 6.6360 6.6400 +0.06 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.25 120.30 +18.81 Sing dlr 1.3417 1.4177 +5.66 Taiwan dlr 31.205 33.066 +5.96 Korean won 1096.64 1172.50 +6.92 Baht 34.80 36.00 +3.45 Peso 46.74 47.06 +0.68 Rupiah 13110 13785 +5.15 Rupee 66.72 66.15 -0.85 Ringgit 4.0080 4.2935 +7.12 Yuan 6.6360 6.4936 -2.15 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)